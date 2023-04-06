Coolio died from fentanyl, other drugs according to newly released coroner's report

Rapper Coolio, who died suddenly at 59 last year, passed because of drug use, according to a coroner’s report released Thursday.

Coolio, born Artis Leon Ivey Jr., died of the effects of fentanyl, heroin and methamphetamine, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner reported on its official website. The manner of death was ruled accidental.

USA TODAY reached out to the L.A. County Medical Examiner, as well as representatives for Coolio’s estate for comment.

While no other contributing cause of death is listed in the coroner’s report, Coolio had the following conditions at the time of his death: cardiomyopathy, asthma and recent phencyclidine use. Cardiomyopathy is a type of cardiac disease in which the heart struggles to pump blood to the rest of the body and, in some cases, can lead to heart failure, according to Mayo Clinic.

Phencyclidine, aka PCP or “angel dust,” is an “infamous hallucinogenic sought for its ability to induce the illusion of euphoria, omnipotence, superhuman strength and social and sexual prowess,” doctors Tareg Bey and Anar Patel previously wrote, according to the National Center for Biotechnology Information.

Coolio, best known for his '90s hit "Gangsta's Parasise," died of the effects of fentanyl and other drugs, according to a coroner's report released Thursday.

Coolio died in September 2022, the late rapper’s manager Sheila Finegan confirmed in a statement to USA TODAY at the time. The “Gangsta’s Paradise” emcee died at the Los Angeles home of a friend, longtime manager Jarez Posey told The Associated Press. At the time, it was reported he died from cardiac arrest.

"He touched the world with the gift of his talent and will be missed profoundly," Finegan said. "Thank you to everyone worldwide who has listened to his music and to everyone who has been reaching out regarding his passing."

Born in Pennsylvania in 1963, Coolio recorded records in the 1980s and his career blew up in 1995 with his song "Gangsta's Paradise," which was featured in the Michelle Pfeiffer-led film "Dangerous Minds." The song went on to earn him a Grammy Award for best rap solo performance in 1996.

Coolio released a total of eight albums, including 1994's "It Takes a Thief," 1997's "My Soul" and " 2002's "El Cool Magnifico." He also appeared in several films and TV shows such as "Futurama," "Charmed" and "The Nanny."

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse or addiction, you can call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration National Helpline at 800-662-HELP (4357) any time of day or night.

Contributing: Charles Trepany, USA TODAY

