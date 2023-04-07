Coolio’s cause of death revealed

Coolio’s 28 September 2022 death was caused by an accidental overdose of fentanyl, heroin and methamphetamine, a coroner has ruled.

No cause of death was given at the time when the “Gangsta’s Paradise” rapper was found dead at a friend’s house in Los Angeles, California.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner report, which was seen by People, also reportedly listed cardiomyopathy unspecified, asthma and recent phencyclidine use as other significant conditions that contributed to his death.

Cardiomyopathy is a disease of the heart that makes it harder for the heart muscle to pump blood to the rest of the body.

TMZ first reported the news of the coroner’s ruling, adding that – according to family spokesperson Jarel (Jarez) Posey – Coolio’s next of kin plan to honour him through documentaries and film.

“We are saddened by the loss of our dear friend and client, Coolio, who passed away this afternoon,” the artist’s representatives told The Independent at the time of his death. “He touched the world with the gift of his talent and will be missed profoundly.

“Thank you to everyone worldwide who has listened to his music and to everyone who has been reaching out regarding his passing. Please have Coolio’s loved ones in your thoughts and prayers.”

Coolio (AP)

Last month, Coolio’s estate revealed it plans to release a studio album later this year that the hitmaker had been working on in the days before he died.

Long Live Coolio will be the first posthumous album release from the star.

Coolio, real name Artis Leon Ivey Jr, is best known for his 1995 Grammy Award-winning hit single “Gangsta’s Paradise”, which was released as the soundtrack for the Michelle Pfeiffer film, Dangerous Minds. The song spent three weeks at the top of Billboard’s Hot 100 list.

He was also known for providing the opening track “Aw, Here It Goes!” for the 1996 Nickelodeon show Kenan & Kel.

The rapper also dabbled in acting, making his debut in the TV series The Parent ‘Hood (1995). He played a voice role in Futurama as Kwanzaa-bot and made a cameo in Batman & Robin (1997).

Tributes from the music world poured in for the late rapper last year.

Coolio’s contemporary Ice Cube tweeted: “This is sad news. I witness first hand this man’s grind to the top of the industry. Rest In Peace.”

Hot Ones presenter Sean Evans, who interviewed the rapper on his show, wrote: “First CD I ever bought in my life and the most legendary Wing 10 Last Dab these eyes have ever seen RIP Coolio.”