A Cooling Tee For Your Pup, and 5 More Clever Items to Upgrade Your Life This Week

dog in a cooling jacket

petsrmart.com

Top Paw Cooling Sun Protection Tee

If you're heading out for a long walk, dunk this UPF 50 shirt in water and put it on your pup. As the water evaporates, it cools down your hot dog.

Top Paw Cooling Sun Protection Tee

Stupid Car Tray Elite

This grippy silicone tray clips to the passenger seat, creating a level surface that will keep a phone, bag, laptop, and even pizza box in place.

Stupid Car Tray Elite

Personal Zapper

Take this rechargeable lantern to the park or your patio. It attracts flies and mosquitoes with UV light before zapping them with an electrical current, not chemicals.

Personal Zapper

Five Star Stand 'N Store Pencil Pouch

Send your little one back to class with this pouch for pens, pencils, and other small supplies. Once unzipped, it stands on its own so everything is handy.

Five Star Stand ’N Store Pencil Pouch

Shave Pillow

Want to nix body hair but don't have time to shower? Just swipe on this stick before shaving to hydrate skin and protect against razor burn.

HeyHanni Shave Pillow

Wad-Free for Bed Sheets

Before you launder your bed linens, clip the corners to these plastic cards to prevent sheets from balling up in the machines. It can help items dry up to 75 percent faster.