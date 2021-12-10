This Cooling Memory Foam Pillow Is a Hot Sleeper's Dream, and I Refuse to Sleep With Anything Else

Easy Breather Memory Foam Pillow

I've tried an abundance of pillows throughout my adulthood, including everything from cheap $10 pillows that ended up falling flat within a week to $100 down pillows that poked my face as I slept. I've tried memory foam pillows in the past, too, but ultimately found them to be too dense—they'd always hurt my neck after a few nights of sleeping with them. I'm glad I didn't completely write them off, though, because I finally found a pillow I love: the Nest Bedding Easy Breather Memory Foam Pillow.

The Easy Breather is filled with shredded memory foam, which is why I've found that it forms perfectly to my head and neck to provide support and comfort all through the night. It's also cooling since it's topped off with a breathable, moisture-wicking Tencel cover. I must have been living under a rock before, because I had never actually heard of a cooling pillow until I stumbled upon this one. I'm typically a hot sleeper, so while I was hesitant to try another memory foam pillow, the cooling feature had me sold, and I bought one for myself and one for my husband who actually prefers dense pillows. To my surprise, we've been using them ever since—and we both refuse to sleep with any other pillows.

The cooling cover isn't the only perk this pillow has to offer: It's also customizable. It's delivered overstuffed with filling, so you can decrease the density to fit your needs or keep it overstuffed if you prefer more height. Plus, it's completely washable, which is practically unheard of for other memory foam pillows. For an easy clean, simply take off the cover and wash it with the inner pillow in cold water on a delicate cycle. (Pro Tip: Pin the inner pillow closed before washing it to ensure all the filling stays inside.)

The Nest Bedding Easy Breather Memory Foam Pillow is so good it deserves to be shared with the world, and it's available at Walmart. If you're a hot sleeper like me, you're going to want to grab one while it's still in stock for a better (and cooler) night's sleep.