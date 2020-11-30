The Cooling Mattress Topper That Amazon Shoppers Call ‘Heaven’ Is Only $15 Now

Amazon

Amazon’s Cyber Monday’s blowout has been blowing us away this year. From air purifiers and Christmas trees to cordless vacuums and AirPods, the retailer’s end-of-November discounts cover nearly every category imaginable. Although Cyber Monday will be over at midnight, if you’re looking to snag end-of-day discounts at Amazon, you won’t be disappointed, especially in the home goods section. Amazon’s best-selling mattress topper, a gel memory foam cooling topper from Zinus, is still majorly marked down.

This mattress topper from the shopper-loved furniture-in-a-box brand has over 12,000 total ratings, over 8,400 of which are five-star ratings. Reviewers have described it as “heaven” and “a game changer,” and shoppers who act fast can now grab it for as little as $15.

Buy It! Zinus 1.5-Inch Swirl Gel Memory Foam Convoluted Mattress Topper in Twin, Queen, and King, $15–$27 (orig. $21.99–$39.99); amazon.com

What makes Zinus’ topper such a shopper-favorite is its cooling technology: Designed with an airflow pattern, the topper is able to circulate cool air throughout the night, as well as wick away sweat with its cooling gel material. Its design ensures even weight distribution, making it a comfortable option for those who need some more back support. Plus, shoppers won’t have to worry about musty odors that sometimes accompany new mattresses or toppers because Zinus’ memory foam is infused with odor-eliminating green tea and charcoal.

With so many features, it’s no surprise that Zinus’ topper is quite literally topping Amazon’s best-sellers chart. One reviewer said they “haven’t slept so great in a long time,” adding, “Not only has this made my bed so much more comfy but it has cooled down the bed so much. I was waking up in the middle of the night sweating, even in the winter time. I haven't slept this great in a long time. I'm obsessed! I finally feel refreshed waking up in the morning.”

An enthusiastic reviewer even went as far as saying the mattress topper “saved their marriage.”

“We bought a new mattress after years of hating the last one we had, it was a case of loved it at the store, hated it when it got home,” said the shopper. “We fought for over a week about what to do. Since we couldn’t return our discount sale mattress, I turned to the internet for solutions… I found this topper while browsing Amazon for mattresses, floating on top of the ‘recommended for you’ items was this padded miracle. I put the sheet on top and I lied down, falling asleep almost immediately… My husband came home from work to find a dozing ball of happiness as I had finally slept in what had been almost a week of misery.”

Zinus’ Swirl memory foam topper comes in four thickness options, and as a testament to its popularity, the four-inch option has already sold out across all bed sizes. Don’t fret, though: The 1.5-inch, two-inch, and three-inch versions are still available.

Shop the mattress toppers below in their available sizes, and check out more Cyber Monday deals before they’re gone.

Buy It! Zinus 2-Inch Swirl Gel Memory Foam Convoluted Mattress Topper in Full and Queen, $30–$32 (orig. $43.99–$46.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Zinus 3-Inch Swirl Gel Memory Foam Convoluted Mattress Topper in Full, $41 (orig. $47.99); amazon.com

Shop More Cyber Monday 2020 Deals:

