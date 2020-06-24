This genius chillow is the key to a cool night’s sleep

A chillow will ensure a cool night’s sleep. (Getty Images)

Yahoo Lifestyle is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices were correct at the time of publication.

There are lots of things that we love about the warm weather.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

If we’ve got the day off, we adore basking in the sun, tucking into a juicy novel and enjoying an Aperol Spritz (or two) from under our sun hat.

And if we’re working, then having the windows and doors open to let the warmth in as we tap away at our laptop makes Zoom calls seem more bearable. Plus, it means we can enjoy a toasty lunchtime walk.

What we don’t love is trying to get to sleep - and then stay asleep - when the temperatures are soaring and we feel hot, sweaty and frustrated.

Short of putting our pillowcase in the freezer (we always forget) or investing in a fan (if we can get our hands on one), we were all out of ideas for how to ensure a good night’s sleep until we came across the LIVIVO Cooling Gel Pillow.

The chillow (as we’ve affectionately named it) can be tucked into your pillowcase and will keep you cool all night long.

Dreamy, right?

Why we love it:

We love anything that promises a restful night sleep in the middle of a heatwave right now.

Plus, this versatile pad requires no refrigeration (although you can if you wish) and no electricity to work, simply slip it inside your pillowcase and get ready for a great sleep.

How it works:

The chillow helps improve the quality of your sleep by absorbing and dissipating heat away from the head and neck throughout the night, to maintain a cool and optimal sleeping temperature. The innovative inner cooling gel works by drawing heat away from the body and into the gel pillow, leaving you feeling cool and relaxed and ready to enjoy a great night's sleep, especially during the hot summer months.

Story continues

What the reviews say:

With almost 1,000 reviews on Amazon, it’s clear that heat-savvy shoppers are already stocking up.

“We have no aircon so bedroom temps were over 30 degrees, the gel pillow provided a lot of comfort and enabled me to get to sleep.”

“Ideal for those hot flushes in the night. It retains its coolness into the early hours. A little uncomfortable when placed just inside the pillowcase on top of the pillow so I place it under the pillow and then turn over the whole pillow during the night. This is refreshingly cool.”

“Love this cooling mat, I use it to help alleviate night sweats. It's great that it does not even need refrigerated, I just slide it under my pillow, pull it out when I need it, then set aside and it cools down by itself ready for the next hot flush.”

Buy it: LIVIVO Cooling Gel Pillow | £6.95 from Amazon