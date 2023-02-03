These Cooling Bed Sheets That Are 'Great for Snuggling' Are Up to 51% Off at Amazon

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

If you've noticed that your bed sheets are feeling a little, well, rough, you're probably in need of a new set. And while it's certainly easy to spend a decent chunk of change on bed sheets these days, you don't have to in order to find ones that are wonderfully silky soft.

Consider the recommendation of thousands of Amazon shoppers who opt for the Mueller Ultratemp 6-Piece Bed Sheets Set, which is currently up to 51 percent off. The moisture-wicking, breathable bed sheets are designed to keep you cool — so you won't sweat all night long. They'll get even softer the more you wash them, and you don't have to worry about them shrinking, wrinkling, or fading over time.

Shoppers can choose from a host of colors, including white and light gray, which are all available in sizes full through California king. Each set comes with four pillowcases, a flat sheet, and an elastic-lined fitted sheet that stays in place — even if you thrash and move around during the night. And when it's time to clean the sheets, just toss them in the washing machine and tumble dry them on low.

Nearly 8,000 Amazon shoppers have given the bed sheets a five-star rating, with some noting that the sheets feel like "$100" bedding and are "great for snuggling." One user said, "These sheets are so soft and comfy, we did not want to get out of bed," while another added: "I got the best sleep last night!"

"They are cool, durable, and all-around amazing," a third shopper wrote. "I got a set, then recommended them to friends who love them, then bought myself a second set. I like them more than my Egyptian cotton sheets."

Head to Amazon to get the Mueller Ultratemp 6-Piece Bed Sheets Set while they're on sale.

