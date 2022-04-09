Coolests Cars For Sale On Motorious As The Flowers Bloom

Elizabeth Puckett
·5 min read

Spring into one of these collector cars.

What a diverse market the collector car industry represents. Every week, the Motorious editorial staff does a dive into the classified section of the site to find the cars for sale that we would want to buy for ourselves. These cars are more than worthy of a new garage, and we're thrilled to be able to share our picks with the readers each week. Here is a list of cars to check out as spring rolls on.

1987 Ferrari 328 GTS Embraces F1 History

When you think about rolling fenders and curvaceous body lines overlaid by a bright red paint job, what is the first brand that comes to mind? We'll guess it's probably not Toyota or even Lamborghini. Rather than the title goes to the fiery Ferrari automotive manufacturer whose style has been cemented into car culture as purely unique to them. Ferrari has one of the most unforgettable design languages accompanying an automotive manufacturer. That's what makes this particular car such an excellent purchase for any automotive enthusiast looking for a prestigious performance car with a style that can't be beaten. So what is this incredible supercar? See more here.

1970 Ford Mustang Flexes With A Cobra-Jet V8 Powertrain

Have you ever seen a car and immediately thought to yourself, "I have to have that"? As automotive enthusiasts, we have all likely experienced this form of nostalgic longing for a vehicle that seems almost unattainable at the time. That car, for many, was the first generation Mustang which they soon realized was not nearly as hard to get as they once imagined. In all likelihood, this particular car brings back some memories for you, the reader, as it did for us. This Mustang may be the perfect car for you, but there is one question that we need to answer first. Why should it be? See more here.

1993 Porsche 911 RS Is A Track-Ready Performance Icon

Porsche is one of Europe's most popular sports car manufacturers because of its focus on the driving ability over virtually every other aspect of the car. However, suppose you genuinely consider the history of this German automotive group. In that case, you'll see precisely why it's challenging to find a rear-engine manual transmission car these days that isn't a Porsche. These prancing ponies have gained quite a hefty reputation for their incredible performance and for being a genuinely captivating experience to drive. One such model that has garnered the majority of attention is the 911 which is regarded as insanely beautiful and faster than virtually all of its competitors. This particular 911 is the perfect embodiment of that spirit, and now you have the chance to own it. So why should you? See more here.

Set The Pace With This 1969 Camaro Pace Car

GM has been one of the biggest participants in the Indy pace car program. With the exception of the few years that another automaker got involved, every year GM would put its best foot forward helping to kick off one of the biggest racing events in the US and hoping to get the attention of the public. One of the most used models is the Camaro and one of the most popular is the first generation examples of the model. Although a 1967 model is probably the rarest, the 1969 Camaro Pace Car is an icon and this one could be yours as part of the upcoming Spring Carlisle Collector Car Auction, April 21-22 in Carlisle, Pennsylvania. See more here.

1989 Isdera Spyder 036i Flaunts German Wedge Style

Recently, Monaco has been in the news for its importance on the F1 racing circuit and its love for high-performance fun. This tiny city-state is making headlines as thousands of eager tourists flock to the area to witness history in the making. So it makes sense that this country is also home to what is possibly one of the most unique supercars we've seen yet. You have likely never seen a car like this before; we also doubt you've heard the name. This is because of the manufacturer's incredibly prestigious and coveted reputation within a very niche following. Here's a unique vehicle with more than enough performance to back up its energetic style without further ado. See more here.

2007 Ferrari F430 Was Once Trump’s Dream Car

In the early 2000s, Ferrari was at the peak of an economic boom poised to keep Italy's prancing pony at the top of the supercar manufacturing market. This led to many of the beautiful cars that we all know and love today receiving the best that the brand offered in terms of style, performance, and handling. Models like the Modena 360, Ferrari Enzo, and Barchetta stunned fans across the globe with their aerodynamic design and high output V10 and V12 engines. One particular model that will be forever cemented in popular car culture is the F430 which utilized a unique front fascia design to leave a long-lasting impression on the driver and pedestrians watching the car race by. If you're in the market for a remarkable piece of Italian automotive engineering, this car is most definitely for you. See more here.

1991 Nissan 300ZX Was A Major Innovation For Its Day

Nissan is known throughout the automotive enthusiast community for producing many enthusiast vehicles over its incredibly long life in the industry. Cars like the 240, GTR, and Datsun 510 stunned car guys with their reliability, performance, and unique styling. The '90s were a perfect time for Japanese car design as enthusiasts still fantasize about these wild sports cars. However, one model has always stood out to us as a bastion of technological innovation and, some would say, the forefather of nearly every new high-tech Nissan vehicle of the modern world. So what is this fiery sports coupe whose outstanding contributions to the automotive world made such an impact? See more here.

