The Coolest Street Style Looks at Paris Fashion Week Men's FW22

Paris Fashion Week Men's officially came to an end last weekend featuring star-studded front rows and bold street style looks.

Along with the reveal of Virgil Abloh's final collection, NIGO's debut line for Kenzo was also one of the most talked-about shows of the season. The presentation saw the likes of music's hip-hop and R&B pioneers, including Pharrell Williams, Tyler, The Creator and Kanye West, who attended the show with his girlfriend Julia Fox in matching denim outfits.

Meanwhile, puffer jackets, coats and vests took over the streets of the French capital. The oversized silhouettes were seen paired with statement handbags like the Dior Saddle Bag, headwear or sunglasses. Box cut leather jackets were also a popular choice, which featured eye-catching patterns and color accents. Other attendees kept it minimal with matching sets or monochromatic fits.

Scroll through the gallery above for some of the best street style look at Paris Fashion Week Men's FW22.

