The coolest European resort you’ve never heard of

If you don’t happen to be a kite-surfer, Tarifa is probably the coolest Spanish resort town you’ve never heard of. It sits on a superb stretch of beach at the southernmost tip of Spain, just west of Gibraltar, overlooking the mouth of the Mediterranean and Africa. It has oodles of character, but somehow it has never really been on British radars.

I arrived in the town in an unusual fashion, as a competitor in 45 South-West, a 4,400km ultra-cycling race from Krakow in easternmost Poland to the very bottom of Europe (these races like to cross continents). The finish point was Tarifa’s town symbol, a metal sculpture of a tuna, which illustrates the importance of the fish to the town.

Atlantic Bluefin Tuna (confusingly known as ‘red’ tuna in Spanish) have been caught here since Phoenician times (from around 800 BC) as their schools enter the Mediterranean to spawn. There is even a traditional, collective method of fishing, the Almadraba, in which the 45-55kg fish are corralled through a complex series of nets and pens. When the final net is lifted between boats, the agitated sea becomes a frenzy as scores of tuna struggle; they are then hoisted by the tail onto deck and despatched.

Having lost eight kilos in the cycling race, with my body desperate to replenish itself, I was beset by an undefiable urge to eat pretty much everything in sight. So I felt quite justified in indulging any variant of tuna I could find.

Down on the port, El Ancla is the town’s traditional lunch stop. It is harshly lit and lively with shouted orders and chat. As I joined the queue outside, waiters dashed across the pavement, delivering their signature croquetas de choco (chocolate croquettes). But I wasn’t here for those.

Instead I revelled in tuna with manteca. Resembling fluffy mashed potato, manteca translates as ‘butter’, but is really pork fat, a very light lard and an ideal bed for slick slabs of tuna loin on small squares of toast. And ideally regenerative for me. A crisp local white wine complemented it perfectly.

El Ancla’s owner decided I look like Arsene Wenger and pointed out his football memorabilia among the photos of ships and fishermen. Next I opted for their Tuna Five Ways – tartar, tataki, diablo and delicioso, but best of all, katai, thinly sliced, bathed in olive oil and scattered with toasted maize seedlets for a touch of sweet crunch.

Tarifa can certainly be hot. I was there just before the recent heatwaves. One day there was wind, so the Atlantic sky above the beach flashed with fluorescent kites; the next the air was still, and stifling. In the evenings the townspeople open their doorways to encourage the breeze. The weather stays warm till October.

As I roamed the bougainvillea-clad alleys and sat in cafes, I heard a few English voices in the babel of pretty much every European language, but it’s hard to explain why Tarifa is little known to us. It is just 60 minutes from Gibraltar, close to Cadiz and Ronda and three hours from Malaga and Seville. It seems like an ideal stopover.

Tarifa’s walled old town dates back to Moorish time (and still referred to as the ‘medina’) and like other medieval cities it has developed apace in recent years. Old houses have been stripped back to brick and restored into stylish homes and small hotels and restaurants.

It can be hard to get a reservation in Tarifa’s leading restaurants, but I persuaded Atxa to give me an early table. Atxa is a good example of a new generation of restaurants in the medina’s restored buildings offering a complex nod to tradition among novel techniques.

In another layer of complexity, Atxa mixes northern and southern Spanish cuisine (the origins of its chefs) so for my starter, tuna came in a tomato and chorizo sauce on a bed of rich Andalucian rice. Next their tuna tartare arrived deconstructed, like a line of DNA sectioned by seaweed crackers: it sang with the zing of the citrus-cured tuna flesh, slick and soft avocado and red pepper, all suffused with a light local siracha and salty caviar of perch. Even my ravenous body was replete after that.

Tarifa essentials

Fly to Gibraltar (60 mins by bus to Tarifa; British Airways, EasyJet), Malaga (3 hours; EasyJet, Wizz Air, British Airways and Vueling) or Seville (3 hours; Ryan Air, TAP, British Airways).

Accommodation options include Design Hotel Diez y Seis Tarifa (hoteldystarifa.com, +34 638 032 227, doubles from £95), all sleek wood and glass within an 18th-century shell and decorated with original artwork; Posada la Sacristia (lasacristia.net, +34 956 681 759, from £107), tucked into a side-alley, with pretty rooms and an interior courtyard with a restaurant and bar; Kook Hotel (Kookhoteltarifa.com, +34 671 486 695, from £110), for ice cool design in the old town; Hurricane Beach Hotel (hotelhurricane.com, +34 956 684 919, from £133), a great option by the sea.

The streets of the old town are teeming with bars, cafes and gelaterias. Top dining spots include Santai (+34 664 654 584), Morena (tabernalamorena.com, +34 956 746 907), Atxa (atxarestaurante.com, +34 622 945 792) and El Ancla (+34 956 680 913).