Coolest Chevy Camaros On Motorious

The Chevy Camaro is one of America's favorite cars.

The Chevy Camaro began life in 1967 as a competitor for the Ford Mustang. Ever since then, it’s been an ongoing Chevy vs Ford and Camaro vs Mustang feud that’s caused both brands to elevate automotive engineering. To celebrate the Chevy Camaro, here are some of the coolest Camaros for sale on Motorious.

Real Deal 1967 Chevrolet Camaro Yenko Super Camaro

This is a 1 of 54 Camaro example that was ever produced. It is not a tribute or a clone, it is a real deal, and one of rarest Camaros you can buy.

1969 Chevrolet Camaro Yenko/SC

Not shockingly, this Camaro received the Gold Spinner award in 2008 and the Chevy Vettefest scoring a 995 out of 1000 possible points. In 2012 it was invited to take part in the muscle car and Corvette Nationals Yenko display featuring roughly 65 cars and received the Celebrity Pick Award. In 2013 this Yenko was invited to the Barrington Concours dElegance were it won Best Restoration and was one of three finalists for Best Car in Show.

1969 Chevrolet Camaro "Blue Devil"

The Blue Devil Camaro is loaded with options and upgrades. A supercharged LS9 engine moves to this monster’s 9-inch rearend, and moves the SEEC wheels. It has been modernized in many areas, and needs absolutely nothing.

1969 Chevrolet Camaro Restomod

his 1969 Chevy is a strong contender for 'The World's Most Menacing Camaro'. Squeezed beneath the steel cowl hood is a Texas Speed and Performance 370 ci Gen IV V8 that blasts out 879+ RWHP! Premium components include a Whipple 4.5L front feed supercharger, Gen IV PRC 225cc square port aluminum heads sporting TSP steel 1.72 rockers, titanium retainers, PAC dual valve springs, and hollow stem stainless valves, a K1 forged crank, Callies H-beam rods, Wiseco forged aluminum pistons, TSP blower cam and hardened push rods, Injector Dynamics 1050cc injectors, Stainless Works headers, and ARP hardware throughout.

2019 Chevrolet Camaro Yenko

We all know that interesting, low-batch, collaborative edition modern Camaros, Mustangs, and Mopars are all the rage in the motoring hobby right now - with unique styling, modern amenities, and huge horsepower under the hood of all the prize prospects. But dare we say that we might've found the coup de gras of these modern marvels, aptly summarized in just one figure picked from its mile-long list of attributes: 1K HP.

1969 Chevrolet Camaro Copo L72 MacNeish Certified 427

Here we have a for sale a 1969 Chevrolet Camaro COPO L72. This is a beautiful car that has lengthy history dating back 40 years. It was sold new at Queen City Chevrolet in Ohio and was later bought by Jay Nixon who restored the car in 1982. This car was featured in Super Chevy 1984 along with being owned by multiple collectors like Reggie Jackson and Cecil Fielder. It comes with the MacNeish Certification of Authenticity and will make every Camaro fan understand the true meaning of love.

2012 Chevrolet Camaro COPO

This is one of only 69 cars that started it all. The COPO Camaro program was never anything official from Chevrolet until this moment, and it was never anything as wild as this. These were the rare few that were built specifically for NHRA competition. Oh yes, they're too wild for production VINs or to be registered on the streets.

2013 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Trans Am

This Camaro ZL1 Convertible is sporting custom Trans Am aesthetics to incorporate classic styling into this top notch sports car. Take a look around to see the addition of Pontiac Styling and Carbon Fiber Components throughout.

2014 Chevrolet Camaro Z/28

There's only 330 actual miles on this 2014 Z/28. It is moved by a LS7 427 7.0-liter engine and backed by 6-speed transmission.

