Coolest Cars For Sale On Motorious To Usher In March

Elizabeth Puckett
·4 min read

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

These are some of the most interesting cars that have made it onto Motorious this week.

What a diverse market the collector car industry represents. Every week, the Motorious editorial staff does a dive into the classified section of the site to find the cars for sale that we would want to buy for ourselves. These cars are more than worthy of a new garage, and we're thrilled to be able to share our picks with the readers each week. Here is a list of cars to check out as we roll into March.

1967 Camaro RS Convertible Honors SS Models In Best Fashion

This insane first Generation Chevrolet Camaro is a wild ride from when cars were not so bogged down and tied to government restrictions as the late '70s or even today. A vast array of engine options coupled with some perfect looks and aggressive performance made this thing the bad boy of the classic muscle car world that no one could touch. While the Mustang rode the coattails of the first year's production figures, the Camaro constantly innovated to best the wild pony car. That's exactly where this thing comes into play, as it boasts a potent V8 engine with plenty of power to push the lightweight chassis to the limit in style and grace.

See more here.

1972 GMC Sierra Grande Is A Mocha Delight With A Powerful Punch

Classic GM pickup trucks have become a staple in the American car community for their nostalgic styling, big V8 engines, and loud exhaust notes. For too long, Chevy has dominated this sector of automotive enthusiasm as they were the first to use the small pickup truck concept with the S10, C10, and K10 platforms. However, there is another competitor within GM's vast lineup whose reputation for truck performance exceeds that of any other to this day. We're talking about the inventors of the insane Syclone that ran faster than any supercar of its day, GMC.

See more here.

1967 Chevrolet Chevelle Is From The Greatest Generation Of Muscle Cars

The first generation of Chevelle is possibly the most iconic and formidable vehicle to ever grace the American automotive sales floor. With a wide variety of potent V8 engines, a style that couldn't be beaten, and an exhaust note reminiscent of a violent orchestral piece, these cars quickly rose to the top of the American automotive enthusiast hierarchy. Speed was the name of the game, and everything else was just extra for the vehicle, so it's incredible that even today, the Chevelle is still one of the best-looking cars ever produced. Of course, being car enthusiasts, we already know this information, but there is a significant reason you might want to be reminded of the Chevelle's excellence.

See more here.

2010 Pagani Zonda R Powered By Insane German Technology

While we're certainly not strangers to the concept of an Italian Supercar with high value and even higher performance. It isn't every day we get to see such a rare and highly sought-after hypercar like this 2010 Pagani Zonda R. This carbon fiber-bodied racing champion boasts a lot of performance with a face that reflects a passion for design and a love for all things motorsports. Initially, the Zonda R was released as a track-only version of the Zonda, but now you've got the chance to get your hands on one. The question remains, though, what could be so amazing that you would spend a few million dollars just to have it?

See more here.

2008 International MXT Is A Versatile Utilitarian With Attitude

Our ultimate form of expression boils down to a few concrete things as automotive enthusiasts. Most of these things revolve around purchasing, modifying, and driving the vehicle of our dreams. So for those of you who love big pickup trucks, loud V8s, and the incredible pull of a diesel engine, we've got just the thing for you. This beastly utilitarian automobile is the perfect truck for anyone needing bountiful torque and the sort of power you only get with a quick-spooling turbocharger. On top of that, you get some insane styling that looks like something straight out of the Jurassic Park franchise. All of this adds up to a great truck with plenty of performance for any truck lover's needs.

See more here.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Are Matthews, Marner & Bunting the best line in hockey?

    In the last month and a half, Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and Michael Bunting have combined for 39 goals in 17 games. Where does the Maple Leafs top line rank among the NHL's best?

  • Is it fair to criticize Alexander Ovechkin for Putin ties?

    Alexander Ovechkin is under the microscope for far different reasons after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Is it OK for him to sit on the fence?

  • Many unmasked hockey fans jam into Saddledome as restrictions drop

    A mostly unmasked sea of red and white jerseys filled the Saddledome for the Calgary Flames vs. Montreal Canadiens game Thursday night. The arena, which can seat over 19,000 people, can now operate at full capacity, and fans can choose whether or not to wear a mask now that the province has entered Step 2 in its three-step plan to lift pandemic restrictions. "It's just great to go back to having some sense of normalcy," hockey fan James Benford said before entering the arena. Josh Benford echoed

  • Justin Champagnie on beating his dad in 1-on-1, silencing the doubters

    Toronto Raptors forward Justin Champagnie on the first time he beat his dad in 1-on-1 and the twisted ankle that followed, along with silencing critics in college and the NBA. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Mark Scheifele's post-fight antics did not sit well with Canadiens

    The Canadiens weren't happy with Mark Scheifele's post-fight celebration — and they're not alone.

  • Nick Nurse on Yuta Watanabe’s dunk: ‘They’ll be playing that one in Japan’

    Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse spoke after Monday’s blowout victory over the Brooklyn Nets. He praised Scottie Barnes for his excellent game, and gave credit to Malachi Flynn for showing good basketball IQ and mental toughness. He also commented on Yuta Watanabe’s poster dunk. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Ex-NHL superstar Ilya Kovalchuk selling New Jersey mansion for $15 million

    Ilya Kovalchuk's mansion is on the market for a cool $15 million.

  • Team Sonnet defeats Team Bauer to advance to championship game at PWHPA women's hockey showcase

    Team Sonnet (Toronto) held on for a 4-3 win over Team Bauer (Boston) on Friday to advance to the championship game at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. Team Sonnet will face the winner of tomorrow's semifinal matchup between Team Adidas (Minnesota) and Team Scotiabank (Calgary) at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va. The loser will square off against Team Bauer in the consolation game on Sunday at 10:3

  • NHL draft-eligible Russian players in difficult position

    After the International Ice Hockey Federation suspended Russian and Belarusian teams from its competitions until further notice, and revoked Russia's 2023 World Junior Championship hosting rights, the Zone Time crew discuss what the sporting fallout from the war on Ukraine means for Russian playing in the NHL and those hoping to enter the league.

  • Who won the first Arnold Cup?

    At the very first edition of the Arnold Clark Cup, who won the competition and what even is this tournament?

  • Stingers ready to resume Basketball Champions League Americas play in Nicaragua

    The CEBL champion Edmonton Stingers will find themselves in familiar territory this weekend: Nicaragua. After travelling to Polideportivo in December to complete the first of three legs of the FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas (BCLA) competition, the Stingers carry their 1-1 record back to the Central American country for their next window of games. These contests, part of an league that brings together 12 of the best basketball teams across seven countries in the Americas to compete for

  • P.K. Subban loses fight, then gets booed off the ice in New York

    The boo birds rained down on P.K. Subban at Madison Square Garden on Friday.

  • How long it took Scottie Barnes to learn ‘O Canada’

    Scottie Barnes addressed reporters after the Toronto Raptors fell to the Orlando Magic. The rookie talked about making do without Fred VanVleet and OG Anunoby, how to execute against a zone defence, and how long it took him to learn the Canadian national anthem. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Arctic Winter Games International Committee suspends Yamal, Russia

    The International Arctic Winter Games Committee has suspended Yamal, Russia, from its biennial circumpolar sport and culture event, citing the Russian invasion of Ukraine in a statement Tuesday evening. The Arctic Winter Games are held every two years, and are an important circumpolar sports and cultural event for youth. About 2,000 athletes from around the world — including from Russia, Greenland, Finland and Norway, as well as Yukon, Nunavut, Nunavik, the Northwest Territories, northern Albert

  • Minor hockey coach facing numerous sexual assault charges involving kids

    A longtime minor hockey coach in southern Ontario has been charged with multiple counts of sexual assault and sexual interference of a person under 16.

  • Canadian alpine skier Frédérique Turgeon out of Paralympics after injury in training

    Canadian Frédérique Turgeon's Paralympics are over before they began. The Para alpine skier withdrew from the Beijing Games on Friday in China after suffering a leg injury during a downhill training crash. Turgeon, the 22-year-old from Candiac, Que., has returned home to begin a three-to-four month recovery. "This is the first time in my career that I've really been enjoying downhill, and I was going fast on a training run and just let things go," Turgeon said . "I always said this year [was] wh

  • Raptors feel 'cursed' when they play Pistons

    Chris Boucher says the Toronto Raptors sometimes feel 'cursed' when they face the Detroit Pistons. Toronto has lost its last five matchups with Detroit, who are coached by former Raptors bench boss Dwane Casey.

  • The one thing a women's pro hockey league needs to succeed

    A recent reports suggested there will be a new women's professional hockey league by the end of 2022, including support from select NHL teams but Yahoo Sports Justin Cuthbert says the biggest investment needs to come from the big league itself.

  • Nunavut Quest sled dog race returns after pandemic hiatus

    For the first time in two years, teams of mushers and dogs will be racing across the Baffin region in the Nunavut Quest. Earlier this week, the Nunavut Quest Committee met to finalize the plans for this year's race, including the number of participants who will be able to compete and the prize money available. Moses Oyukuluk, the chair of the Nunavut Quest Committee, encouraged mushers to claim their spot early. "It's always better to be well-prepared, and registration is now open until April 5,

  • Nick Nurse hoped trying different lineup combinations would provide a spark

    Nick Nurse spoke to the media after the Raptors dropped a game to the Orlando Magic on Friday. He discussed missed opportunities at the basket and how he thinks they’re getting good shots. He also addressed changing up some of his rotations in an effort to get things going, and if fatigue could be catching up with some players. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.