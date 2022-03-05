Coolest Cars For Sale On Motorious To Usher In March

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

These are some of the most interesting cars that have made it onto Motorious this week.

What a diverse market the collector car industry represents. Every week, the Motorious editorial staff does a dive into the classified section of the site to find the cars for sale that we would want to buy for ourselves. These cars are more than worthy of a new garage, and we're thrilled to be able to share our picks with the readers each week. Here is a list of cars to check out as we roll into March.

1967 Camaro RS Convertible Honors SS Models In Best Fashion

This insane first Generation Chevrolet Camaro is a wild ride from when cars were not so bogged down and tied to government restrictions as the late '70s or even today. A vast array of engine options coupled with some perfect looks and aggressive performance made this thing the bad boy of the classic muscle car world that no one could touch. While the Mustang rode the coattails of the first year's production figures, the Camaro constantly innovated to best the wild pony car. That's exactly where this thing comes into play, as it boasts a potent V8 engine with plenty of power to push the lightweight chassis to the limit in style and grace.

See more here.

1972 GMC Sierra Grande Is A Mocha Delight With A Powerful Punch

Classic GM pickup trucks have become a staple in the American car community for their nostalgic styling, big V8 engines, and loud exhaust notes. For too long, Chevy has dominated this sector of automotive enthusiasm as they were the first to use the small pickup truck concept with the S10, C10, and K10 platforms. However, there is another competitor within GM's vast lineup whose reputation for truck performance exceeds that of any other to this day. We're talking about the inventors of the insane Syclone that ran faster than any supercar of its day, GMC.

See more here.

1967 Chevrolet Chevelle Is From The Greatest Generation Of Muscle Cars

Story continues

The first generation of Chevelle is possibly the most iconic and formidable vehicle to ever grace the American automotive sales floor. With a wide variety of potent V8 engines, a style that couldn't be beaten, and an exhaust note reminiscent of a violent orchestral piece, these cars quickly rose to the top of the American automotive enthusiast hierarchy. Speed was the name of the game, and everything else was just extra for the vehicle, so it's incredible that even today, the Chevelle is still one of the best-looking cars ever produced. Of course, being car enthusiasts, we already know this information, but there is a significant reason you might want to be reminded of the Chevelle's excellence.

See more here.

2010 Pagani Zonda R Powered By Insane German Technology

While we're certainly not strangers to the concept of an Italian Supercar with high value and even higher performance. It isn't every day we get to see such a rare and highly sought-after hypercar like this 2010 Pagani Zonda R. This carbon fiber-bodied racing champion boasts a lot of performance with a face that reflects a passion for design and a love for all things motorsports. Initially, the Zonda R was released as a track-only version of the Zonda, but now you've got the chance to get your hands on one. The question remains, though, what could be so amazing that you would spend a few million dollars just to have it?

See more here.

2008 International MXT Is A Versatile Utilitarian With Attitude

Our ultimate form of expression boils down to a few concrete things as automotive enthusiasts. Most of these things revolve around purchasing, modifying, and driving the vehicle of our dreams. So for those of you who love big pickup trucks, loud V8s, and the incredible pull of a diesel engine, we've got just the thing for you. This beastly utilitarian automobile is the perfect truck for anyone needing bountiful torque and the sort of power you only get with a quick-spooling turbocharger. On top of that, you get some insane styling that looks like something straight out of the Jurassic Park franchise. All of this adds up to a great truck with plenty of performance for any truck lover's needs.

See more here.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.