Coolest Cars For Sale On Motorious To Kick Off September

These are some of the most interesting cars that have made it onto Motorious this week.

What a diverse market the collector car industry represents. Every week, the Motorious editorial staff does a dive into the classified section of the site to find the cars for sale that we would want to buy for ourselves. These cars are more than worthy of a new garage, and we're thrilled to be able to share our picks with the readers each week. Here is a list of cars to check out as we roll into the first weekend of September.

Own A 1968 Shelby GT500 KR Convertible

Shelby American built an image for the Ford Mustang by taking what was once little more than a tired old mule and revitalizing it into something truly special. While the original pony car may not have been all too incredible, having previously been referred to as “a secretary’s car”. The Introduction of the Shelby performance upgrades seemed to breathe new life into the once dying stallion. Carroll Shelby had a vision and he set out to create a completely different beast, something that could destroy the competition and look good as hell doing it. Needless to say, he pulled it off, and nowadays the Shelby GT500 is regarded as the pinnacle of American performance. This is just one such example of that prestige.

Low Mileage 1978 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am Is A Time Capsule

While 1978 was actually the 8th year of the second generation Pontiac Trans Am, but it was better known as being the second of only two year faces of the Trans Am that was one of the most recognizable body styles of all time. Thanks to the release of Smokey and the Bandit in 1977, the 1977 and 1978 body style in the second generation is one of the most highly sought-after f-bodies ever made. Examples like this stunning 1978 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am is a perfect embodiment of that iconic style.

Chassis Number 1 1937 Miller-Gulf Race Car

When Miller sold his business before the stock market crash of 1929, he would go on to be bankrupt by 1933, but the demand for his engines was still alive. Miller continued his work despite many setbacks and was approached by race car driver Ira Vail in early 1937 to commission a new project. Up for the challenger, Miller would agree to design two four-cylinder racing cars.

1932 Chrysler CL Imperial Convertible Sedan Departs Long Time Stay In Collection

The era of cars this 1932 Chrysler CL Imperial Convertible Sedan were made in were impressive feats of automotive design, but there’s some extra special about the design of the Imperial. It’s a car described as having overall greatness, and for good reason. Examples like this well cared for 1932 Chrysler CL Imperial Convertible Sedan stayed with one family since 1947 and this is the first time it’s come up for public sale. There are also only 1932 Chrysler CL Imperial Convertible Sedan like this known survive today, and it’s a Classic Car Club of America (CCCA) full classic.

1965 Shelby Cobra Daytona Coupe CSX 2469 Has Racing Roots

The Shelby Daytona Coupe was loosely based on the Cobra, and was designed to take on Ferrari in international sports car racing. The first car (CSX2287) was built by a small team at Shelby American headquarters in Venice, California. The remaining cars, including this one, CSX 2469, would be built in Modena, Italy.

Jump On This Real Deal General Lee 1969 Dodge Charger

If you're a car enthusiast who has a particular affection towards the old days of hard-hitting Mopar muscle then chances are you might remember a little show called The Dukes Of Hazzard. This intense showcasing of the true country boy lifestyle complete with fast-paced action, incredible stunts, and the famous General Lee Charger instantly caught the attention of children and adults alike breathing new life into the muscle car community and leaving behind a legacy that could be compared to that of Smokey And The Bandit. Of course, with this name recognition and high popularity also comes the admiration of builders. This has led many people to build their own General Lee Charger. However amazing those recreations may be, they all pale in comparison to the real deal.

1968 Shelby GT500 KR Convertible Is A Rare Breed

1968 was an amazing year for the, now famous, Ford Mustang and its various Shelby brethren such as the GT500. Carroll Shelby had previously been tasked with turning the mule that was the 1964/65 Mustang into a potent racing pony. This challenger produced such cars as this 1968 Shelby GT500 KR Convertible which takes the classic pony car look and adds a bit of the Shelby roadster style which the company had previously become famous for. Fortunately, that was combined with the power and engine tweaking that the Shelby American team did their best to create an amazing vehicle. The only downside to these cars is the general scarcity and lack of availability for most buyers. Luckily we have a possible solution to that issue.

1967 Chevy Camaro RS/SS Could Headline Your Collection

The concept of the American pony car was built on the idea of taking what other countries were doing in Europe and giving it a distinctly American accent, that's code for making it better. Of course, this attitude doesn't stop at the border because the car we are talking about took the passion for being the best and applied it to its fellow American competition. Once described as “a small animal that eats Mustangs”. If you haven't guessed by now, we're talking about the Chevrolet Camaro. More specifically, this is a 1967 Camaro RS/SS fully equipped with the RS package.

1969 Ford Bronco Custom Drips With Vintage Rugged Style

The Ford Bronco has always been, since its conception in 1965, America’s favorite offroading Sport Utility Vehicle. The capacity for daily drivability combined with the handling, traction, and clearance capabilities of an awesome offroader make it, essentially, the perfect SUV. Having become extremely popular among the younger crowd in the late ‘60s, the Bronco has returned to the public view in recent years. This is largely due to the release of the newest generation of Bronco which has also called a lot of attention to the wild horses of old. Whether it's climbing a rocky mountain trail or speeding away from the cops at a blistering 45 mph, the Bronco can do it all.

2017 Dodge Viper SRT ACR Closed Viper Production With A Bang

The Dodge Viper is one of the most impressive vehicles ever made by an American company. Taking a hiatus several times, and production being officially ended, the Dodge Vipers left of the road have become extremely popular with collectors. This particular 2017 Dodge Viper SRT ACRrepresents the last year the Dodge Viper was made, and it’s no ordinary car.

