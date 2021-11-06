Coolest Cars For Sale On Motorious To Kick Off November

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Here's a look at cars you can add to your collection.

What a diverse market the collector car industry represents. Every week, the Motorious editorial staff does a dive into the classified section of the site to find the cars for sale that we would want to buy for ourselves. These cars are more than worthy of a new garage, and we're thrilled to be able to share our picks with the readers each week. Here is a list of cars to check out as we roll into November.

LS3 Powered 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Custom Restomod

One car that dominated the street back in the golden days would be the 1969 Chevrolet Camaro. A force to be reckoned with from the factory, the Camaro held its own as one of the most desired contenders from the muscle car era. Here we have a custom Camaro that is far from its factory roots and stuffed full of modern performance and technology. Here's your chance to own a one-of-a-kind '69 Camaro restomod. If you’re looking for a car that’s the best of both worlds, this is it! The 1969 Chevy Camaro SS is one of the best cars on the planet. It has distinctive styling, and is on the top of many people’s dream car lists. Finding one in such great condition as this example is rare, and this particular car hides a modern LS3 secret under the hood.

Low Mileage 2000 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am Sports WS6 Package

Aggressive styling, sporty handling, and powerful engines are just some of the features that garnered an almost cult-like following for the car from very early on in its production. The Trans Am epitomized these features and took the model to a whole new level. Generation after generation, the Trans Am led the model lineup into the future of performance before peaking in its 4th-generation with the WS6 performance package.

Restored Tri-Five 1957 Chevy Bel Air Is A 1950s Icon

Few cars are instantly recognizable by their make and model year, but the '57 Chevy Bel Air is probably the most notable exception. From its bold bumper to its fantastic fins, the 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air is an automotive icon, and this fully restored example is ready to join any collection as a high-quality show car and cruiser.

Incredible WW2 Willys Jeep Seeks To Help Military Charity

The Willy's Jeep has become one of America's most iconic offroading legends primarily for its part in the American military. It served as an all-purpose vehicle for carrying small groups of soldiers over treacherous terrain. Climbing rocks, driving through the mud and handling lots of bouncing around while still keeping on the straight and narrow path. Initially produced in 1941, Jeep quickly carved out a piece of the American automotive industry as the military's front-line manufacturer in tactical vehicles. These great utility vehicles made crossing rough terrain far less difficult for the soldiers whose lives depended on their reliability and ability to get the job done.

1983 Toyota 4x4 Heads To All Truck Hour At Carlisle Auctions

The Toyota 4x4, known abroad as the Toyota Hilux, was an extremely popular compact pickup. By the time 1983 rolled around, the Toyota 4x4 pickup truck was rolling into the late part of the third generation, the Asian pickup had some serious styling and a cult following. In the current time, these vintage pickup 4x4 trucks are amongst some of the most highly sought after collectible models around. It is going to be featured in the All Truck Hour of the Carlisle Auctions at the upcoming auction in Lakeland, Florida.

1970 Pontiac GTO V.O.E W-73 4 Speed

1970 was an incredible year for the classic General Motors muscle cars that we all know and love. Everything from the Chevelle to the Oldsmobile 442 seemed to morph into entirely different beasts to the mid-'60s beast that they once were. This is especially true for the GTO, which had been in its third year of second-generation styling at that point. By then, people were in love with these cars whose rounder quarter panels and sloping hood had already cemented themselves in the hearts of enthusiasts across the nation. However, nothing could compare to the Pontiac predator that dominated the dragstrip at the time. Of course, many people would love to get their hands on this excellent car, but how would you go about doing so?

1964 GMC Suburban Carry-All Is A Blast From The Past

The 1960s were an excellent time for the classic trucks and early SUVs that we all know and love today. From the famous Chevrolet C10 to the now instantly recognizable Ford Bronco, it's safe to say that the first generations of these utility vehicles set an intense precedent for the models to come. GM has been particularly influential in Sport Utility vehicles, especially with the GMC Suburban, which initially boasted an exceptionally high carrying capacity and stylish design for the time. This means that many GM fanatics regard these SUVs as their dream ride and would jump at the opportunity to own one of these great cars. So what if you want to obtain one for yourself?

