Coolest Cars For Sale On Motorious As December Rolls On

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

As mid-December approaches, it's time to look at the cars you can put on your list to Santa.

What a diverse market the collector car industry represents. Every week, the Motorious editorial staff does a dive into the classified section of the site to find the cars for sale that we would want to buy for ourselves. These cars are more than worthy of a new garage, and we're thrilled to be able to share our picks with the readers each week. Here is a list of cars to check out as Christmas approaches.

1968 Porsche 911 Targa Makes Driving An Incredible Experience

Classic Porsche sports cars are some of the world's most popular European performance vehicles to have ever hit the asphalt of a German road. Cars such as the Porsche 911 are top-rated because Porsche made the vehicles do one thing, provide the driver with an insane driving experience. One primary reason for the insane ability to accomplish this goal exceptionally well is the rear engine placement which makes the car swing out more around corners. This means that, while the weight distribution may not be 50/50, these cars have a driving experience like no other vehicle. But, of course, that is the purpose of Porsche in many regards, to create something that no one can replicate for the select few who can handle it.

See it here.

2016 Pagani Huayra In Search Of A New Owner

Pagani is an Italian automotive manufacturer dedicated to building some of the fastest hypercars to hit the European racing circuit. These low-slung high-performance sports cars have made an excellent name for themselves and the brand for being the best cars on the track for many multi-millionaires with a passion for speed. With some very unique styling, these vehicles are also very instantly recognizable and iconic in the automotive community and the world of vehicle sales. If you see one of these cars driving around, you don't have to wonder what it is because of how noticeable the Pagani design language is.

Story continues

See it here.

1-of-6 2008 Cool Hydra Spyder Is A Rare Ride

The build of an amphibious car is always an eye-catcher. No matter where they are, it can drive on land and take to water, which is a really cool party trick. Amazingly, it barely even looks like a boat, from most angles at least. This super rare 1 of 6 hard to find 2008 CAMI Hydra Spyder is available from Awesome Joe Auctions, and it has only 170 miles on the clock, nautical or land.

See it here.

2005 Ford GT Brings American Super Car Performance To Online Auction

Ford has a rich racing history surrounding its iconic GT40 that won "24 Hours of LeMans" four consecutive times from 1966-1969. Decades later, Ford unveiled a GT40 concept car at the Detroit Auto Show back in 2002, and it hyped up car enthusiasts for the possibility of a production mid-engine racecar. Shortly after, Ford released its plan to produce a different version of the GT40 concept car, and the first-gen Ford GT was born. 2,022 examples of the 2005 Ford GT were built, and this one has only 1,000 miles on the clock.

See more here.

1994 Porsche 911 Turbo Bad Boys Movie Car

Cars can be considered rare for any number of reasons. Some have an engine or transmission that wasn’t used for the rest of the model, or maybe it sports a unique interior. We have even seen the determining factor of rareness be brought down to a part as small and as inconsequential as a clock. That's not the case with this Porsche 911 Turbo. This car is highly collectible for a big reason, and that's because you've probably already seen it on the big screen where it was used in the 1995 movie, "Bad boys."

See it here.

2003 Dodge Viper SRT-10 Is A Fierce Competitor

When you look at the other American cars being produced around the same time, it is clear that the Viper was definitely ahead of its time. Additionally, the first examples were put together in record time as well. Exactly two years from the start date, one of the pre-production models piloted by Carroll Shelby kicked off and kept pace for the 1991 Indianapolis 500. Later that year, Dodge provided car reviewers and media access to the car and began delivering pre-ordered cars first thing in 1992.

See it here.

2021 Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini

Ducati is possibly one of the most instantly recognizable names within the performance motorcycle market because of its long history in high-speed two-wheeled fun. This Italian bike manufacturer has built a road map for all other performance motorcycles to follow to get better, faster constantly and more fun. This brand has proven that motorcycles can be insane vehicles with limitless potential and a vast array of uses both in motorsport and in daily driving situations. These two-wheeled beasts have been on top of the motorcycle food chain since the beginning, and now you have an opportunity to purchase one



See it here.

Extremely Low-Mileage 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Weissach

In 1993, German automaker Porsche started down a rabbit hole with the intention of creating the fastest street-legal production 911 they’ve ever made. By 2010 Porsche announced the RS variant and in 2017 the 991-generation effectively whittled the model's 60-mph acceleration down to just 2.7-seconds with a blistering top-speed of 211-mph. Production ended in 2019 and only 1,000 examples were built. For those of you who missed your opportunity to snatch up one of these limited-production Porsches new, here’s your chance at a 58-mile example that’s essentially still new.

See it here.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.