Coolest C10 Chevy Pickups On Motorious

The Chevy C10 pickup truck has gained unmeasurable popularity over the recent years. Chevy designed the C10 on a 1/2 ton chassis and its proved to be one of the most versatile trucks ever made. With vintage good looks and rugged capabilities, we can’t ignore these highly collectible Chevy trucks.

1969 Chevrolet C10

This beautiful custom truck is powered by a 355ci V8 Vortec Roller Motor with a Holley Sniper electronic fuel injection system. Power is routed to the rear wheels through a TH350 automatic transmission. This truck starts right up without hesitation, idles smoothly, and pulls excitingly hard. The drivetrain in this '69 C10 is wonderful and is sure to get the adrenaline pumping.

1968 Chevrolet C10 LS3

Not all C10's we created equally and this one surely stands out. This fully restored Resto-Mod C10 has been professionally built and outfitted with the who's who of top line components. The paint and body has been nicely redone finished in a custom Grey with a hint of Olive that absolutely stuns! The Hot Cam LS3 provides the perfect rumble and ensures that this C10 isn't just show and has plenty of Go!

1972 Chevrolet C10 Pickup

This 1972 Chevrolet C10 has a fresh red and black paint job, power steering, power front disc brakes, AM/FM radio, new radial tires and new chrome bed rails. Pop the hood and you'll find a clean and stock 350 CID V8 paired to a highway friendly 3-speed automatic transmission. The engine was torn down by a professional mechanic and inspected.

1974 Chevrolet C10 South American

It may have the classic 1974 Chevrolet C10 name, but you can see the style is something different than the truck you were expecting. That's because this is a South American import that you're rarely going to find north of the border, the Chassi Curto. Brazil is an interesting market with some of its own manufacturing rules, and so the results are some unique vehicles that were special to South America. This C10 is one of those unique machines.

1984 Chevrolet C10 Silverado

The longest running of these trucks debuted with the 3rd Generation “Rounded Line” style in 1973 and continued through 1991. The top-of-the-line Silverado would come into the showrooms in 1975. Many upgrades and option changes were made over the years, but the reality that people were now using trucks as daily drivers forced Chevrolet to add better creature comforts, fuel economy, and sedan-like road feel to enhance the driving experience for buyers. This included accommodating suspensions and the availability of power windows & door locks. And a V8 diesel engine offered for the first time in 1982 for some added torque and longevity.

1976 Chevrolet C10

If you like to be different and Show Off well here you go, especially take notice to the bed as the tailgate has been all smoothed, angled inward at the top and what appears to be Cadillac tail lights slipped into the sides. The paint is a very dark metallic black cherry. The interior is quite nice in gray with modern gauges, shifter, console and other nice touches. Under the cowl hood is a great sounding 350 cubic inch V8 dressed up.

1971 Chevrolet C10 Pickup

This is a C10 pickup from 1971, however, this one houses a few secrets of its own. Closely resembling the original truck but this one has definitely been made pro touring. All straight panels, a monster power plant and transmission, a new dash, and several other secrets to be revealed coming right up. It has straight panels, good gapping, a new scooped hood, a later model step side bed in the back and extending around to the rear bumper, one can have access to the bed from all points around this truck.

1973 Chevrolet C10

There's only one kind of hauling this stunning 1973 Chevrolet C10 does these days, and it ain't about feed-n-seed. Nope, you know exactly what this Pro Street style machine and its supercharged dual-quad big block was built to haul. The full custom treatment takes this blue-collar pickup to an entirely new level, and so it's amazing you can get it all for such an obtainable price. There's no way anyone will mistake this stepside Chevy pickup for a contractor's ride. There's a huge air grabber popping out of the hood, billet grille, sport mirrors, aerodynamic tonneau cover, frenched taillights, big dual exhaust tips, and even more flare added to those curvy rear fenders to help contain the massive rear rubber.

1986 Chevrolet C10

When you walk around it, you're sure to be impressed as all the original panels have a near perfect fit. Both doors fit better than any we've seen on a square body pick up along with the hood. Inside the bed has never been neglected and the cab to bed fit is seamless with all the gaps been even and symmetrical. The body is covered in the Frost White Paint that still carries a gorgeous finish. Up front the grill shows little to no signs of damage and the bumper has a gorgeous finish.

