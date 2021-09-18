The Coolest Batman Gifts and Collectibles for Die-Hard Fans

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

In the world of superheroes, Batman is one of the most popular characters ever created. He’s right up there with Superman and Spider-Man, and dedicated fans don’t mind spending a little extra money on the coolest collectibles inspired by the Caped Crusader.

More from IndieWire

If you’re looking for new merchandise to celebrate Batman Day, we dug up some of the more interesting and unique items for collectors to buy.

Whether you’re shopping for something high-end or moderately priced, the roundup has everything from a replica Batmobile to authentic movie memorabilia, comic books, toys, drinks inspired by Gotham City, and other quirky finds. Keep reading for our selection of Batman merchandise that any die-hard fan will love. For more superhero shopping recommendations check out the best gifts for Marvel fans.



Buy:

$149





Buy it



With its vibrant black and yellow design inspired by the signature Batsign, this lamp from Brandlite makes a great gift for younger or older fans. The lamp, which measures 15.8” from wing to wing, comes with a stand so it can be displayed on a desk or table, or you can mount it on the wall (hardware included). It also has a detachable dimmer switch to adjust brightness.



Buy:



$125

$62.59





Buy it



“Batman: The Golden Age Omnibus” compiles more than 600 pages of never-before-collected stories from the early 1950s, including groundbreaking comic book artists and authors such as Dick Sprang, Bill Finger, Jim Mooney, Lew Sayre Schwartz, David Vern Reed, and Bob Kane. These thrilling adventures from the pages of “Batman #76-85,” “Detective Comics #192-210” and “World’s Finest Comics #63-70,” find Batman and Robin defending Gotham City from the Joker, Two-Face, Penguin, and Catwoman, and the first appearance of the Human Target.

Story continues



Buy:



$24.99

$22.49





Buy it



Based on the colorful heroes, villains, and locations of Gotham City, “Gotham City Cocktails” features a collection of tasty treats and enticing libations such as the Dark Knightcap and Batarang Brownies. From Batman himself to Poison Ivy, Commissioner Gordon, and the Joker, this fun recipe book offers a step-by-step guide to crafting the perfect cocktail.



Buy:





$699.99





Buy it



The limited edition Batman 500 GB PlayStation 4 console comes with a DualShock 4 Wireless Controller, AC Power Cable, HDMI Cable, USB 2.0 Cable, Mono Wireless Headset, and a physical copy of the video game, “Batman: Arkham Knight Limited Edition,” originally released in 2015. These consoles are discontinued, so you’ll want to act fast before they’re complete sold out.



Buy:





from $69





Buy it



These special edition Batman Chuck 70 high-top sneakers from Converse commemorate Batman’s 80th anniversary. The shoes comes in a few different skyline designs that pay homage to Batman as a movie and comic book icon. The sneakers pictured showcase a 3D-printed, glow-in-the-dark Gotham skyline and classic, and an illustrated Bat Signal.



Buy:





$3,100





Buy it



This 24” x 32” red-framed autograph poster comes from the 1966 “Batman” movie starring Adam West, Burt Ward, Lee Meriwether, Cesar Romero, Burgess Meredith, and Frank Gorshin. The complete display consists of an unsigned 13” x 19 color photo of the cast of the movie at the top, an 8” x 10” black-and-white photo of the cast signed by West, three autograph cutouts in a vertical row in the middle signed by Ward, Gorshin, and Romero, a small color photo signed by Meriwether, a small black-and-white photo signed by Meredith, and five small unsigned photos of different members of the cast.



Buy:





$495





Buy it



The Batmobile might be as iconic as the character himself. If you’re looking for a sleek statement piece to add to your collection, this detailed Swarovski Batmobile figurine from “The Dark Knight” is crafted from jet-black Swarovski crystals with 473 facets, and it’ll definitely start some conversations. It’s not for younger Batman fans though, as this replica Batmobile is designed for ages 15 and up.



Buy:





$10,250





Buy it



For the big spenders, Swarovski also released a figurine showcasing Gotham City’s vigilante hero in a sparkling crystal design. It features Batman in a slate-gray suit with black cloak and yellow utility belt, plus engraving on the round base. The unique masterpiece is embellished with more than 34,000 crystals that took 152 hours to hand-set using Swarovski’s Pointiage technique. The limited-edition piece ships in a blue suitcase with a certificate of authenticity.



Buy:





$117.55





Buy it



A perfect collection for any hardcore fan, and a great jumping point into one of the most epic comic book runs of all time, the “Batman” book box set by Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo features the first three critically acclaimed, award-winning graphic novels: “Batman Vol. 1: The Court of Owls,” “Batman Vol. 2: City of Owls,” and “Batman Vol. 3: Death of The Family.”



Buy:

$117.95





Buy it



Optimized for outdoor use, this official movie replica from “Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice” is ready for takeoff. It has a 2.4GHz remote control with up to 250-foot range. The toy plane includes rear thruster lights for an extra blast of speed, and built-in wheels for a smooth take-off but it requires six AA batteries (not included).



Buy:



$125

$87.07





Buy it



“Absolute Batman: Year One” is a masterful reimagining of Bruce Wayne’s first year as the Dark Knight detective. The story is broken into two parts: Book one features the acclaimed single-volume graphic novel edition with every page newly rescanned and remastered from the original boards by David Mazzucchelli and Frank Lewis. Book two features the never-before-collected process color edition of the original newsprint comics, sourced from all-new scans made by Mazzucchelli and Lewis from their personal copies of “Batman #404-407.”



Buy:

$449





Buy it



Ready to ride? The RPHA 11 Pro Batman Helmet pays homage to Dark Knight with logo’s on the front top as well as the back of the helmet. An upgrade from a previous HJC model, the RPHA 11 Pro features an aerodynamic shell structure made to perform exceptionally at high speeds. It also has a wider eye port for increased peripheral vision, a new forehead vent to provide airflow around the crown of the rider’s head, and a reconfigured face shield gasket system. And it’ll fit comfortably with sunglasses or eyeglasses.

Sign up for Indiewire's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.