Cooler weather still demands burning precautions
Murillo, Ont. -- While the odour of burning leaves in the frosty air may invoke pleasant memories of fall, those who burn brush or clear stumps during the cooler months should still take precautions, officials say. “One very important consideration is to check with your municipal fire department for regulations and permitting requirements for outdoor burning,” Chris Marchand, regional spokesman for Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services, said on Wednesday. Rural municipalities often require burn permits even in fall so their fire departments can keep track of where burning activity is taking place. After wildfire season ends on Oct. 31, provincial regulations governing burning, such as time-of-day restrictions, are paused until spring. But Marchand, who is based in Dryden, said it’s a good idea to keep safety top of mind year-round. He offered the following tips. • Avoid burning when it’s windy. Wind speeds typically increase from 1 p.m. to sunset and strong gusts can dramatically increase how a fire behaves. • Keep debris piles small and well away from surrounding combustible vegetation. Two metres high by two metres wide is a good guideline. • Burn one pile at a time and give it your full attention. • Have some water and hand tools on-site, such as a spade and bucket. • Wait until some snow is on the ground. A layer of moisture will deter a fire from spreading across ground and potentially escaping your control. Farmers usually follow the final recommendation during fall burning. “Often they wait until the snow flies,” said Peggy Brekveld, the Murillo-based president of the Ontario Federation of Agriculture.
Sandi Krasowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Chronicle-Journal