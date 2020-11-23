We Found Cool Tech Gifts For The Non-Techie Family Member
’Tis the season for holiday shopping, so you’ve probably been busying trying to check off all the loved ones on your list — including finding something for someone who really loves their candles, that person who got into baking this year and guys who plan on keeping their quarantine beards.
But when it comes to getting a gift for the family member who takes their time trying to find the on/off switch on a device, you might be feeling confused about what to get them that won’t be too hard to figure out.
There’s always that one family member who owns a phone, smartwatch and tablet and yet doesn’t actually know how to use some of the special features on them.
Don’t worry, though — we got you covered and found practical tech gifts for someone who isn’t tech savvy at all. These gifts won’t be hard to figure out and they’ll want to use them all the time.
From a temperature-controlled mug that’ll help stop their coffee from getting too cold too fast, to a self-watering indoor garden that’ll help with their green thumb and a rechargeable lighter that’ll have them ditching matches, these gifts might just make them want to try out even more new tech.
Take a look:
A mug that'll keep their coffee from getting cold
A rechargeable lighter that's an upgrade from matches
A self-watering indoor garden for some greenery
A lamp that's sure to spark some ideas when working-from-home
A smartphone sanitizer to fight germs
A charging station to keep their tech in one place
An easy-to-use camera for snapshots in a snap
A blender that's easy on the ears
A portable charger that can handle their phone or tablet
A portable facial humidifier to keep their skin looking fresh
A massager that they just might knead for their feet
A waterproof, wireless speaker to jam out
