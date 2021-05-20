Cool tech, crazy turns: A reporter's take on driverless cars

·5 min read

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — The annoyed shopper paced around and knocked on the windows of a minivan blocking him from leaving his Costco parking spot. He didn’t seem to notice, or care, that there was no one inside.

A colleague and I had called for the Waymo ride — our first in a fully driverless vehicle — and quickly encountered a hiccup: figuring out how to tell it to meet us at the curb.

We ended up spotting the minivan across the bustling parking lot, and hurried over. As we pulled away, the shopper raised his arm and extended his middle finger.

Welcome to the United States’ first large-scale ride-hailing service with no backup drivers, which Waymo recently launched in suburban Phoenix.

An AP photographer and I took it for a spin and discovered some impressive technology. Waymo’s minivans skillfully adhere to traffic laws and can detect people, vehicles and objects from several hundred yards away.

But amid the advances lurk challenges that developers face as they race to bring autonomous cars to the masses: adapting the machinery to human behavior — and getting passengers to feel at ease without a person behind the wheel.

“The technology is great, but the experience isn’t there yet,” said Andrew Maynard, a professor at Arizona State University’s College of Global Futures who studies the social and ethical aspects of autonomous vehicles and other emerging technologies.

Waymo, a unit of Google parent Alphabet Inc., is one of several companies testing driverless vehicles in the U.S. But it's the first offering lifts to the public with no human in the driver's seat who can take over in sticky situations.

During our rides, the minivans slowed for speed bumps and carried out a textbook right-on-red turn. Most impressive was a careful maneuver at a green light where a woman with a walker stood dangerously close to the corner.

But customers in crowded parking lots might find it hard to pinpoint pickup locations without drivers who can call, text or simply watch for them.

A Waymo minivan also made an aggressive turn at a green light that we would have never taken. Another failed to go the requested location, dropping us off about a four-minute walk away.

And watching the wheel turn by itself was, well, eerie.

The company said it is listening closely to customer feedback and acknowledges it needs to improve passenger pickups. It also said it's working to set the proper expectations with riders, and has launched a campaign that provides tips.

Automakers and tech companies were moving quickly to put self-driving vehicles in action in 2018, but a fatal crash involving an Uber test vehicle in Tempe slowed development.

Only recently did the industry show signs of recovery. Still, most experts believe there won’t be widespread use for another five years or so, and autonomous vehicles won’t be in every major city until at least late this decade.

Waymo started offering autonomous rides to a limited number of customers during 2019 in an early testing program in Arizona. Last fall, it opened its ride-hailing program to anyone seeking a ride within its 50-square-mile (129-square-kilometer) service area covering parts of Chandler, Tempe and Mesa.

The program serves hundreds of passengers each week and offers prices in line with Uber and Lyft. The company runs 300 to 400 vehicles in Arizona for its ride-hailing service and testing.

Our trip started with a welcome from the minivan — an automated voice correctly pronounced my French first name, which people often mangle. A partition separated the empty front seats from the rest of the vehicle, with a sign saying, “Don’t touch the steering wheel.”

I felt uneasy as the minivan crept into an intersection and waited for oncoming traffic to pass before making a left turn. It was as if a ghost was handling the steering wheel.

My jitters lifted until minutes later, when we made a bold left turn at another green light.

With several oncoming cars zipping toward us, the minivan darted across the road into a parking lot. Though we didn't come close to crashing, the turn frightened us.

Waymo later examined the maneuver, saying the cameras and remote-sensing technology in a dome atop the minivan had detected the oncoming cars, knew their speed and understood that the vehicle could make the turn safely.

“In your case, it was certainly safe,” Saswat Panigrahi, a senior product manager at Waymo, told me.

We hailed another Waymo minivan to a public library, but were dropped off on a nearby private street instead. Panigrahi believes the minivan might have been rerouted due to traffic or a road closure in the area.

From there, we tried to catch a ride back to Costco, but Waymo canceled four trip requests and stopped accepting my credit card as a fraud prevention measure, because several requests had been made in a matter of minutes.

With my Waymo account locked up, I requested a ride from another ride-hailing service with a human driver. He warmly chitchatted about his career plans but, when first picking us up, carefully avoided trying to pronounce my name.

___

Associated Press writer Tom Krisher in Detroit contributed to this report. ___

This story has been corrected to say that Waymo's service area in suburban Phoenix is 50 square miles, not 55 square miles.

Jacques Billeaud, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • If the Maple Leafs trip, it won't be because Kyle Dubas didn't do his job

    Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas has built a roster worthy of Stanley Cup contention.

  • Regrettably, it seems Nazem Kadri hasn't learned

    Nazem Kadri is facing another postseason suspension after a concussive hit on Justin Faulk.

  • NBA playoffs odds: Why are the 76ers such a disrespected No. 1 seed?

    The 76ers are the East's top seed, but the odds aren't treating them that way.

  • Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov says he tested positive for COVID-19 for second time

    Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov revealed that his latest absence was once again due to COVID-19.

  • Julian Edelman still not planning to join Bucs despite Tom Brady's trolling

    Edelman-to-Bucs rumors die hard.

  • French Open 2021: Betting odds, tips for Roland Garros

    Running down a few of the wagering options at the upcoming French Open.

  • CC Sabathia rips Tony La Russa over HR controversy: 'He shouldn't be f***ing managing that team'

    CC Sabathia dropped plenty of f-bombs in his rant about Tony La Russa.

  • Nazem Kadri ejected from Avs-Blues Game 3 after obliterating Justin Faulk

    Nazem Kadri's playoff career with the Maple Leafs was marred by untimely suspensions and controversy. Here we go again.

  • Seven medical professionals charged with homicide in death of Diego Maradona

    Diego Maradona's medical team allegedly performed in an "inappropriate" and "reckless" manner with the soccer legend.

  • 'Guy can't control himself:' Brayden Schenn on Nazem Kadri's hit to Justin Faulk

    The St. Louis Blues weren't happy about Nazem Kadri's hit to the head of Justin Faulk.

  • 2021 NBA first-round playoff previews: (2) Brooklyn Nets vs. (7) Boston Celtics

    The Eastern Conference’s second-seeded Brooklyn Nets and seventh-seeded Boston Celtics meet in the first round of the 2021 NBA playoffs. The Celtics beat the Washington Wizards in the play-in tournament.

  • It's happening: Jaguars sign Tim Tebow to one-year deal to play TE

    The Tim Tebow comeback is officially here.

  • Stanley Cup playoffs preview: Is the North ready to be competitive yet?

    The Maple Leafs and Oilers are clear favorites to advance in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

  • 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs: Round 1 matchups, schedule, TV channels

    The road to the NHL's final four starts this weekend with Washington and Boston kicking things off.

  • Watch live Premier League and Serie A this week with a free trial

    With the Premier League and Serie A winding down, four games could dictate next year's Champions League races.

  • Don't miss a thing: Subscribe to the Raptors Reaction newsletter

    Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.

  • Josh Taylor is showing boxing's biggest stars how game should be played

    Josh Taylor hasn't ducked anybody on his rise to becoming a super lightweight champion. If there were more like him, boxing wouldn't be struggling so much.

  • How these fantasy baseball stars are 'breaking the game'

    Yahoo Fantasy analyst Scott Pianowski is joined by MLB.com's Sarah Langs to take a deeper dive into two of the game's most impactful players for fantasy managers.

  • 2021 Fantasy Football draft rankings: Defenses

    Looking to secure those defense and special teams points? Our analysts reveal their 2021 DST draft rankings.

  • Nuggets' Michael Porter Jr. embraces bigger role in playoffs

    DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic's sidekick in last year's playoffs was Jamal Murray. This year, it'll be Michael Porter Jr. The small forward averaged 19 points and 7.3 rebounds in a breakout season while helping the Denver Nuggets overcome a bundle of injuries, most notably Murray's season-ending ACL tear last month. “Michael's going to be ultra important for us on both ends of the floor. He's got to be that second scoring option for us,” said coach Michael Malone, whose team opens its best-of-seven series against Portland on Saturday night. "He was really important for our postseason run last year and I have no doubt that he's up for the challenge this year.” Porter, who missed his rookie season in 2018-19 because of a back injury that limited him to three games at Missouri, earned Malone's trust by ratcheting up his game when play resumed in the bubble at Walt Disney World last season. Porter was working his way through defensive deficiencies and averaging 7.5 points and 4.1 rebounds off the bench before play was suspended because of the coronavirus. “We went down to Orlando, we didn't have anybody, we had all bigs, and Michael got a tremendous chance to play in the eight seeding games," said Malone. Porter was named to the All-Bubble Second Team after averaging 22 points and 8.6 assists in Denver’s eight seeding games. “I think that allowed Michael to get confidence in himself, but also his teammates, the coaching staff to say, ‘OK, you know what? We can throw more at this kid and he’s more than ready to take it and run with it,'” Malone said. “And that translated into the postseason,” where Porter averaged 11.4 points and 6.7 boards in a prelude to his breakout season. Malone said he wondered whether the Nuggets could win half of their remaining 18 games after Murray, who averaged 31 points in last year's playoffs, got hurt on April 12. “How are we going to weather the storm?” Malone said. “And Michael continued to step up his game even more, allowing us to go 13-5 down the stretch." Porter did this despite drawing extra attention from opponents. With Murray and Jokic on the court, Porter often got the ball for wide-open 3s or uncontested drives. But “when you're the focal point of a team's scouting report, you've got to really use your head to get shots," Porter said. And rebounds — playing more on the wing than “just chillin' in the corner” makes it harder to crash the boards. Porter is still stuffing the stat sheet, however, and continuing to round out his game, which now includes some bona fide defensive pluck. And he's eager to take this heavier role into the postseason. “I have more responsibility on my shoulders and I'm welcoming it,” Porter said. “I'm embracing it. It's where I wanted to be, progressing, taking a jump. "I want to take a jump every year. I'm never going to be content. So, I'm embracing it and I'm excited to see what teams throw at me and how I'm going to overcome.” ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Arnie Stapleton, The Associated Press