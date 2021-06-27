'Cool Ranch Clemons': Doritos makes custom bag for Olympian who wore brand's earrings

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jeff Eisenberg
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
EUGENE, OREGON - JUNE 20: Christina Clemons cries after the Women&#39;s 100 Meter Hurdles Final on day three of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials at Hayward Field on June 20, 2021 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
EUGENE, OREGON - JUNE 20: Christina Clemons cries after the Women's 100 Meter Hurdles Final on day three of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials at Hayward Field on June 20, 2021 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Christina Clemons wanted new earrings to wear during the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials, so she stopped by Hot Topic last weekend.

The set that caught her eye was a pair of dangly Cool Ranch Doritos earrings that matched her blue Adidas uniform.

What began as a showcase of Clemons’ bold personal style has since landed the hurdler a new high-profile corporate partner. Doritos created a custom Cool Ranch bag honoring Clemons less than a week after she qualified for the Olympics while rocking her new snack-inspired earrings.

“Just call me Cool Ranch Clemons,” the 31-year-old wrote in a tweet on Saturday unveiling her special bag of chips. On the front of the bag is an image of a smiling Clemons in her earrings after last Sunday’s 100-meter hurdles finals. On the back is the slogan: “For those who keep it cool even when running for their dreams.”

"I actually had no idea Doritos was sending me a bag with my face on it," Clemons told Yahoo Sports. "I thought they were going to send a care package or something but I definitely didn't expect this, so shocked is an understatement."

It's unclear whether Doritos intends to sell the bags with Clemons' face on them. Doritos did not return a message from Yahoo Sports and Clemons played coy when asked if the bags would soon hit stores.

"As far as what's going on from here, you all are just going to have to wait and see," she said. "I had to give you guys a snippet."   

Doritos' decision to honor Clemons is fitting payback for all the free publicity she provided the company. Social media was abuzz about Clemons' earrings after she snatched the final spot on the U.S. Olympic team in the 100-meter hurdles by less than one hundredth of a second.

When Clemons logged onto Twitter after her race, she was surprised to discover a deluge of messages about her earrings. By Monday morning, she posted a tweet telling her more than 5,000 followers, “I need y’all to do your thing! We need to blow Doritos mentions UP.”

If Doritos wasn’t aware of Clemons before then, that quickly changed. Only a few hours later, Doritos congratulated Clemons on Twitter and encouraged the future Olympian to “Hit our DMs so we can talk.”

It can only boost Clemons' potential as a pitchwoman that she has a heartwarming backstory. The former 2012 NCAA champion in the 100 hurdles fought back to relevance in the hurdles after suffering a career-threatening injury during her first season as a professional.

As Clemons cleared a hurdle during a 2013 practice, she felt something in the back of her leg and she heard a sickening pop. Doctors diagnosed her with a ruptured Achilles tendon and told her she’d need a year to recover, a prognosis she initially misunderstood.

“I thought that meant that I could come back and be myself in a year,” Clemons told Yahoo Sports earlier this week. “I didn’t understand that he was saying I wouldn’t be able to do anything for a year until a year passed and I could barely walk the same as before, let alone run.”

Qualifying for her first Olympics at age 31 serves as the pinnacle of Clemons’ comeback. Not until the results flashed on the Hayward Field scoreboard last Sunday did Clemons know for sure that she had outleaned Gabbi Cunningham for third place by five thousandths of a second.

Tears of joy rolled down Clemons’ cheeks as she celebrated on the track and gave an emotional interview on live TV. That ensured extra airtime for Clemons’ distinctive earrings.

Said Clemons with a laugh the next day: “I honestly think people were more excited about me wearing Doritos earrings than me going to the Olympics.”

More from Yahoo Sports:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Ex-Blackhawks players weigh in on sex abuse allegations: 'Front office staff should be in jail'

    "The NHL is showing [their] true colours. Gary doesn’t care about anyone but himself. This is absolutely disgusting that the NHL is doing nothing."

  • Report: Manager files lawsuit against Manny Pacquiao, seeks injunction against Errol Spence Jr. fight

    Is the Pacquiao-Spence fight in danger?

  • Cole Caufield has completely transformed once-anemic Canadiens offense

    It's lazy to call the Montreal Canadiens a team of destiny. Cole Caufield has elevated his team's offense to new heights during the playoffs.

  • Spectator with sign causes massive crash at Tour de France

    The fan wasn't watching the race when a rider collided with the sign.

  • Report: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope robbed at gunpoint of $150K worth of goods

    Three men allegedly threatened KCP with guns in his own driveway.

  • UFC Fight Night 190 results: Ciryl Gane stays perfect, well-orchestrated plan tops Alexander Volkov

    For 25 minutes, Ciryl Gane put together arguably the most complete performance of his career.

  • Roger Federer unsure about competing at Tokyo Olympics

    Roger Federer will "reassess the situation" once Wimbledon is over.

  • Orioles 1B Trey Mancini, a cancer survivor, to participate in Home Run Derby

    Mancini spent all of 2020 battling stage 3 colon cancer.

  • UFC's Justin Jaynes bets entire fight purse on himself, loses by split decision

    "If I lose, I'll be broke again and I'll figure it out," he said, before losing.

  • Report: Trail Blazers hiring Chauncey Billups as next head coach

    Chauncey Billups will take over for Terry Stotts in Portland.

  • Report: Lakers minority owner agrees to sell 27 percent stake to Dodgers owners

    Only the Buss family owns a larger piece of the Lakers.

  • LEADING OFF: Rays rookie Franco slumping, Harper plunked

    A look at what's happening around the majors on Sunday: IT’S NOT EASY Wander Franco got off to a smashing start this week, hitting a home run and double in his major league debut for Tampa Bay. Since then, the 20-year-old rookie infielder has struggled. Franco is hitless in 16 at-bats since his first game, dropping his batting average to .105. He went 0 for 4 with a bases-loaded walk in a 13-3 win over the Angels on Saturday. “Nothing that we’re concerned about,” Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash sai

  • Cruz, Acosta score, FC Cincinnati beats Toronto FC 2-0

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Allan Cruz and Luciano Acosta scored to help FC Cincinnati beat Toronto FC 2-0 on Saturday night. Cruz finished with a toe punch into the right corner to open the scoring in the fourth minute for FC Cincinnati (3-5-1). Isaac Atanga’s through ball led Cruz into the middle of the penalty area after a defensive miscue by Toronto. Acosta made it 2-0 in the 68th minute, curling a right footed shot from behind the penalty arc for his second goal of the season. Toronto dropped to 1

  • Decathlete Warner wins the Canadian 110-metre hurdles title in pouring rain

    MONTREAL — Damian Warner had to squint to see the hurdles through a torrential downpour on Saturday. But in a pre-Olympic season that has thrown up unprecedented challenges that Warner has masterfully negotiated, lousy weather was just one more. The Canadian decathlete won a 110-metre hurdles race that resembled a water sport at the Canadian Olympic track and field trials, running 13.64 seconds in an empty Claude Robillard Sports Complex. "I think it's important to kind of go through different s

  • Toronto FC concedes another early goal as it suffers a fifth straight defeat

    ORLANDO, Fla. — Toronto FC's nightmarish start to the MLS season continued Saturday, beaten 2-0 by FC Cincinnati for its fifth straight loss. Goals by Allan Cruz, in the fourth minute, and Luciano Acosta, in the 68th, added to Toronto's misery in the latest in a line of uneven performances. Toronto (1-7-2) is now winless in six games and its record in all competitions this season is 2-9-3. The last time TFC lost five in a row was in April-May 2013. Toronto is off to the second-worst start in clu

  • Alvarez, Correa late HRs, Astros split twinbill with Tigers

    DETROIT (AP) — Yordan Alvarez and Carlos Correa hit back-to-back homers in the sixth inning and the Houston Astros rallied past the Detroit Tigers 3-2 to a split a doubleheader Saturday. After winning the opener 3-1 and ending the Astros' 11-game winning streak, the Tigers took a 2-0 lead into the sixth of the seven-inning nightcap. Jose Altuve led off the Astros sixth with a double against reliever Michael Fulmer (4-4). With two outs, Alvarez hit a tying drive into the Houston bullpen. Two pitc

  • Brewers break through in 8th inning to beat Rockies 10-4

    Christian Yelich hit a two-run homer during a six-run rally in the eighth inning that gave the Milwaukee Brewers a 10-4 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Saturday. Omar Narváez had a tiebreaking sacrifice fly, Luis Urías singled home two runs and Willy Adames delivered an RBI double during that eighth-inning outburst for the NL Central-leading Brewers. Milwaukee finished with a season-high 14 hits and improved to 4-2 against the Rockies this season, with all four Brewers wins coming on their

  • Alberta heavyweight Tanner Boser bounces back with UFC win over Ovince Saint Preux

    LAS VEGAS — Alberta heavyweight Tanner (The Bulldozer) Boser stopped Ovince (OSP) Saint Preux in the second round of the co-main event of a UFC Fight Night card Saturday. The win snapped a two-fight losing streak for Boser, but it came with some controversy. After a sluggish first-round showing, Saint Preux tried for a takedown a minute into the second round, eventually getting Boser to the ground after they clinched at the fence. Boser was warned for grabbing the fence with his right hand as he

  • Copa America changes Maracana pitch amid criticism

    SAO PAULO (AP) — South American soccer body CONMEBOL said on Saturday it is upgrading the Maracanã stadium pitch for the Copa America final amid criticism of other fields of play in the tournament. The decider will be on July 10. Weeks ago, after Brazil became last-minute hosts of Copa America, organizers scheduled seven matches for the Nilton Santos stadium in Rio precisely because the pitch at the Maracana was worn out. But criticism has only grown since the start of the tournament. The Arena

  • Italy sets record for not conceding, then allows a goal

    LONDON (AP) — After 19 hours of flawless defending, Italy broke its own world record for not conceding a goal in international soccer. The streak ended a mere 25 minutes later. Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma played the bulk of the record 1,168 minutes, including three clean sheets in the group stage of the European Championship. But Austria pushed the Italians to extra time on Saturday in the round of 16 and finally found the net, despite Italy’s 2-1 victory at Wembley Stadium. Austria fo