'A cool moment for me' - Pascal Siakam happy to be named in new Czarface rap song

TORONTO — Pascal Siakam is living a hip-hop head's dream.

The Toronto Raptors forward was name-checked in a new song released by the rap supergroup Czarface, a trio that includes Wu-Tang Clan member Inspectah Deck.

"Czarchimedes' Death Ray," has lyrics that also mention fellow NBAer Kristaps Porzingis, standup comedian Bert Kreischer, and actress Olivia Munn.

"That's tough, I like that," said Siakam as he read over the lyrics. "Getting mentioned by the Wu-Tang Clan, just being mentioned by any rapper, I think that's cool because it means they're watching me, so that's cool."

The song references the six-foot-eight Siakam's height as the lyrics challenge Czarface's opponents to try and wear his metaphorical armour by saying "It's like Pascal Siak (um) in a Fiat/It won't fit it."

"I wouldn't say (being in a rap song) means I've made it, but it is cool," said Siakam. "I feel like my name is hard to rhyme with so it's cool that they found a way to make it work.

"That just shows how dope a rapper he is and for me it's a cool moment."

Siakam finished with 18 points and a team-best eight assists as Toronto beat the Chicago Bulls 121-108 on Friday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 24, 2023.

John Chidley-Hill, The Canadian Press