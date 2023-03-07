A ‘cool and hip’ new movie theater is about to open in Boise. You can buy tickets now

The evolution of a new downtown Boise entertainment hub is about to reach a new level.

Actually, the second floor.

BoDo Cinema plans to open March 23. Located above the recently launched Warehouse Food Hall, it’s a modern upgrade to the former Regal Edwards, which shuttered during the pandemic.

The new-look multiplex — at 760 W. Broad St. in the heart of the BoDo commercial district — is operated by California-based Cinema West, which also runs Village Cinema at The Village at Meridian.

Tickets to opening-week film “John Wick: Chapter 4” are being sold at cinemawest.com.

With nine screens, BoDo Cinema should provide a boost to foot traffic at The Warehouse, which debuted in July of last year.

“The recent revitalization of Boise’s downtown has been exceptional,” James Howard, executive director of Cinema West, said in a media release, “and we are thrilled to be a part of it, alongside The Warehouse Food Hall, by adding an equally cool and hip movie theater to the whole mix. We have a proven reputation for bringing an upscale moviegoing experience to our guests in Meridian and can’t wait to give Boise’s downtown locals and visitors the same opportunity.”

With electric luxury recliners and chaise loungers for two, BoDo Cinema will make comfort a top priority.

Moviegoers will enter from Broad Street, or from inside The Warehouse Food Hall. But food hall purchases won’t be allowed into the theater, which will sell its own snacks and drinks. BoDo Cinema plans to offer beer and wine during select showtimes that are for moviegoers 21 and older. That service probably will start in April, Howard said.

BoDo Cinema’s auditoriums all feature laser projection. The two largest rooms include Cinema West’s proprietary Giant Screen technology and Dolby Atmos sound. All the auditoriums will be filled with luxury electric recliners. Most also will offer chaise loungers for two.

In addition to the latest “John Wick” movie, other new films will be screened opening weekend. The rest of the titles that will be offered should go up for sale around the end of next week, Howard said.