Cool Dress Trends To Heat Up Summer

As soon as there's the slightest hint of warmth in the air, we're clamoring for a wardrobe reboot. Out with the puffer jackets and chunky cardigans, in with the barely-there 'fits for spring and summer. Of course, there's no marker of a new season quite like a warm-weather frock made for sun-soaking, poolside chilling, and field-frolicking — as far away from our cashmere sweater collection as possible, thank you very much. And as for the major trends upgrading our dress selection this season? They're as big as the hemlines are short.



Whether you're in the mood for a boost in both style and spirit, or you're diving deep into the resurgence of Y2K fashion in all its butterfly-shaped, midriff-baring glory, there's a dress trend designed to satisfy your sartorial appetite this spring. The looks we've gathered to kick off the spring and summer months are anything but subtle, offering ample opportunity to peacock your way into a new season. Test a new look or revisit an old one serving serious "Genie in a Bottle" vibes with the seven trends ahead.



At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.



The Cut-Out Dress

Thanks to style stars like Hailey Bieber, Priyanka Chopra, Dua Lipa and more (so many more), cut-out dresses of all kinds are popping up on the streets of Paris to the red carpets of Los Angeles. Show some extra skin this summer with peak-a-boo slashes removed from the front, the side, the back, or even the middle of your frock for a sizzling hot look that's totally on trend.



Eloquii Turtleneck Sweater Dress

This midi-length dress features a deep front cut-out and high neckline for the perfect transitional piece as temperatures begin to rise.



Shop Eloquii





Eloquii Turtleneck Sweater Dress With Cutout, $, available at Eloquii

Lulus Asymmetrical Cutout Midi Dress

There's not right or wrong way to rock a cut-out, which is why this stretchy knit number from Lulus caught our eye. Its flirty side cut-out adds drama to a column silhouette, with a bold slit to complete the ultra-sexy look.



Shop Lulus



Lulus Flawless Attitude Asymmetrical Cutout Midi Dress, $, available at Lulus

Socialite Rib Twist Front Midi Dress

Not all cut-outs need to be over the top. For those who want to dip their toe in the trend without revealing too much, consider this keyhole neckline that keeps things sweet and simple. Plus, the under-$40 price is right for testing the waters.



Shop Nordstrom Rack



Socialite Rib Twist Front Midi Dress, $, available at Nordstrom Rack

Cult Gaia Kumi Dress

This signature silhouette from the LA label Cult Gaia (of the wooden Ark bag fame) is a summer must-have among the sartorial set. Its bikini-style top joins together at the bust to create two flattering cut-outs that effortlessly embody this trend to perfection.



Shop Cult Gaia



Cult Gaia Kumi Dress, $, available at Cult Gaia

The Y2K Dress

The 2000s are back and bigger than ever, with slinky mesh slip dresses, flower chokers, tube tops, camo prints, and handkerchief hems appearing on the Bella Hadids, the Lizzos, and the Olivia Rodrigos of the world. Go for a dress that incorporates any one of these aesthetics, or adopt all of them in a single ensemble. There's no such thing as too much when it comes to early-aughts dressing.



Jaded London Y2K Dot Swirl Dress

Combine a hypnotizing print with a few well-placed cut-outs and and an itty bitty fit, and you've go yourself the key ingredients for the ultimate Y2K outfit.



Shop Asos





Jaded London Y2k Dot Swirl Asymmetric Dress, $, available at ASOS

MM6 Maison Margiela Convertible Check Dress

For a high-fashion take on the Y2K trend, consider this Margiela number that can be worn as a dress or a top — ideal for acing the polarizing dress-over-pants combo that rose to fame at the turn of the millennium. Extra points for the uneven hem on this one.



Shop Shopbop







MM6 Maison Margiela Convertible Check Dress, $, available at Shopbop

Urban Renewal Remnants Printed Mesh Slip Dress

What's super short, has got spaghetti straps, with camo print all over? This trifecta of an up-cycled Y2K find from Urban Renewal, the vintage curated clothing collection by UO.



Shop Urban Outfitters



Urban Renewal Remnants Printed Mesh Slip Dress, $, available at Urban Outffiters

Frankies Bikinis Palmer Plissé Strapless Dress

Because the only thing more 2000s than a tube top is a tube dress. This mini option from Frankies Bikinis which works from the beach during the day to the bar at night. Just add water... or platform heels.



Shop Frankies Bikinis



Frankies Bikinis Palmer Plissé Strapless Dress, $, available at Frankies Bikinis

The Halter Dress

As temperatures climb, layers decline, making way for skin-exposing outfits that are equal parts practical and ooh la la. Enter: the halterneck, which features a strap that runs from the front of your garment around the base of the neck, creating a bare-shoulder, low-back effect that's all the rage this season, especially in dress form.



Plenty by Tracy Reese Printed Halter Maxi Dress This maxi silhouette pairs its stylish neckline with a bold motif for a summer-ready look that's as elegant as it is effortless.



Shop Anthropologie



Plenty by Tracy Reese Printed Halter Maxi Dress, $, available at Anthropolgie

Abercrombie & Fitch Keyhole Halter Maxi Dress

A twisted-top halter dress? How very Christina Aguilera circa 2002. (ICYMI: Abercrombie is cool again, too.)



Shop Abercrombie & Fitch



Abercrombie & Fitch Keyhole Halter Maxi Dress, $, available at Abercrombie & Fitch

City Chic Twist Halter Dress

As if this trend wasn't enough to get us party ready, add to it a softly shimmering jersey fabric that's made for the spotlight.



Shop Nordstrom



City Chic Twist Halter Dress, $, available at Nordstrom

Mango Halter Neck Dress

Keep it short, simple, and sweet with Mango's iteration of this trend — which won't cost you more than $60.



Shop Mango



Mango Halter Neck Dress, $, available at Mango

The Denim Dress

There was an abundance of denim inspo on the spring/summer 2022 runways in the form of matching sets (Rejina Pyo), long skirts (Louis Vuitton), and of course, baggy pants (Balenciaga, Valentino, Molly Goddard, and so on). The fabric is also finding its way back into the dress section of our wardrobes in all sorts of shapes and sizes, promising to be one of the biggest looks throughout the seasons ahead.



Reformation Jaime Denim Dress

This sleeveless denim mini features center-front snaps and a cute, easy shape for a go-to summer pick that'll never lose its charm, no matter how many times you wear it.



Shop Reformation



Reformation Jaime Denim Dress, $, available at Reformation

We The Free Time After Time Denim Dress

Think Britney Spears at the 2001 American Music Awards, but casual. This denim maxi has a relaxed fit with a scoop neckline and strappy back for a little extra outfit oomph.



Shop Free People



We The Free | Free People Time After Time Denim Dress, $, available at Free People

Ganni Light-Bleach Denim Ruffle Collar Dress

This frock may be made of jeans, but don't be fooled — it's super lightweight. Top it off with a Peter Pan collar and you've got nothing but trends on trends.



Shop Ganni





Ganni Light Bleach Denim V-neck Ruffle Collar Dress, $, available at Ganni

Diesel Sleeveless Denim Cotton Dress

No one does denim quite like Diesel, which means you can't go wrong with this Western-inspired pick from the brand's Responsible Collection.



Shop Farfetch





Diesel Sleeveless Denim Cotton Dress, $, available at Farfetch

The Dopamine Dress

After two years of matching sweatsuits and 24-hour pajamas, shoppers are shifting to brighter colors, bolder patterns, and feel-good fashion finds to usher in an era of sartorial optimism. And what better way to do just that than in a vibrant dress that immediately boosts your mood after a single wear?



Wray Acid Floral Rosemary Dress

Take last year's tiered dress trend and turn it up a notch with this balloon-sleeve style in an explosion of colors that form the most delightful floral the spring season has ever seen.



Shop Wray



Wray Rosemary Dress Acid Floral, $, available at Wray

Staud Castle Dress



A striking garment that was seemingly designed to make your heart happy.



Shop Staud



Staud Castle Dress, $, available at Staud

Arthur Apparel Tequila Sunrise Hole Dress

If sunshine were a dress, this would be it. It's warm, it's bright, and we want nothing more than to wrap ourselves up in the positive energy it emanates.



Shop Lisa Says Gah



Lisa Says Gah Tequila Sunrise Hole Dress, $, available at Lisa Says Gah

Stine Goya Elizabeth Dress

Copenhagen-based brand Stine Goya created a spring collection that honors creative communities in a way that's guaranteed to make you smile. Each piece, like this contemporary and intricately patterned dress, offers a forward-thinking vision of the power wielded from unity.



Shop Stine Goya



Stine Goya Elizabeth Dress, $, available at Stine Goya

The Crochet Dress

One lockdown trend that's sure to stick is crochet attire. Transition the look into your spring and summer closet with these form-fitting (yet comfortable!) knit dresses that are giving us major '70s vibes.



Abacaxi Racerback Crochet Dress

This long racerback dress from the Brooklyn-base brand Abacaxi was knit using native tangüis cotton in Peru. Its intricate, openwork design features stripes of several different knitting techniques and a high side slit for a garment that's sure to turn heads.



Shop Abacaxi



Abacaxi Racerback Crochet Dress, $, available at Abacaxi

Zara Pointelle Knit Dress

It's the flared long sleeves that really do it for us here.



Zara Pointelle Knit Dress, $, available at Zara

& Other Stories Crocheted Fringe Midi Dress

The best part about this dress — other than its fun fringed hemline — is a styling potential that extends beyond the spring and summer.



Shop & Other Stories



& Other Stories Crocheted Fringe Midi Dress, $, available at & Other Stories

The Bodycon Dress

While contouring has been major in makeup over the past decade, the shaping technique is now shifting into our closets. And for anyone who remembers Herve Leger during the bandage-dress heyday, this figure-hugging style is not new. But the trend cycle will keep on turning, and right now its pointing us towards all things bodycon.



H&M Ribbed Bodycon Dress

This fitted, sleeveless, knee-length dress is much more versatile than it looks. Style it under an oversized blazer or pair it with leather boots when fall rolls around for a year-round staple that'll keep you looking cool.



Shop H&M







H&M Ribbed Bodycon Dress, $, available at H&M

Helmut Lang Contour Mini Dress



The off-shoulder neckline, the underwire cups, and the long sleeves of this dress give it an added structure that's often missing from bodycon styles. And its zesty hue taps into another trend we're loving this season: the color orange.



Shop Shopbop



Helmut Lang Contour Mini Dress, $, available at Shopbop

Ganni Melange Knit Dress

To elevate any body-hugging look, opt for a square neckline like that of this Ganni midi. Dress it up, dress it down — it works for all occasions.



Shop 11 Honoré



Ganni Melange Knit Dress, $, available at 11honore

Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?

11 Workout Dresses For Active (& Inactive) Wear

Prepare For The Return Of The Micro Mini Skirt

You Say Nap Dress, We Say Snack Dress