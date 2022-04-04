Cool Dress Trends To Heat Up Summer

Amanda Randone
·10 min read

As soon as there's the slightest hint of warmth in the air, we're clamoring for a wardrobe reboot. Out with the puffer jackets and chunky cardigans, in with the barely-there 'fits for spring and summer. Of course, there's no marker of a new season quite like a warm-weather frock made for sun-soaking, poolside chilling, and field-frolicking — as far away from our cashmere sweater collection as possible, thank you very much. And as for the major trends upgrading our dress selection this season? They're as big as the hemlines are short.

Whether you're in the mood for a boost in both style and spirit, or you're diving deep into the resurgence of Y2K fashion in all its butterfly-shaped, midriff-baring glory, there's a dress trend designed to satisfy your sartorial appetite this spring. The looks we've gathered to kick off the spring and summer months are anything but subtle, offering ample opportunity to peacock your way into a new season. Test a new look or revisit an old one serving serious "Genie in a Bottle" vibes with the seven trends ahead.

<h2>The Cut-Out Dress</h2><br>Thanks to style stars like Hailey Bieber, Priyanka Chopra, Dua Lipa and more (<em>so </em>many more), <a href="https://www.refinery29.com/en-us/best-cut-out-dresses" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:cut-out dresses" class="link ">cut-out dresses</a> of all kinds are popping up on the streets of Paris to the red carpets of Los Angeles. Show some extra skin this summer with peak-a-boo slashes removed from the front, the side, the back, or even the middle of your frock for a sizzling hot look that's totally on trend. <br><br><h3>Eloquii Turtleneck Sweater Dress</h3><br>This midi-length dress features a deep front cut-out and high neckline for the perfect transitional piece as temperatures begin to rise. <br><br><em>Shop <strong><a href="https://www.eloquii.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Eloquii" class="link ">Eloquii</a></strong></em><br><br><br><strong>Eloquii</strong> Turtleneck Sweater Dress With Cutout, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.eloquii.com%2Fturtleneck-sweater-dress-with-cutout%2F1228153.html%3Fdwvar_1228153_colorCode%3D26" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Eloquii" class="link ">Eloquii</a>

<h3>Lulus Asymmetrical Cutout Midi Dress</h3><br>There's not right or wrong way to rock a cut-out, which is why this stretchy knit number from Lulus caught our eye. Its flirty side cut-out adds drama to a column silhouette, with a bold slit to complete the ultra-sexy look. <br><br><em>Shop <strong><a href="https://www.lulus.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lulus" class="link ">Lulus</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>Lulus</strong> Flawless Attitude Asymmetrical Cutout Midi Dress, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.lulus.com%2Fproducts%2Fflawless-attitude-sage-blue-asymmetrical-cutout-midi-dress%2F1506716.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lulus" class="link ">Lulus</a>

<h3>Socialite Rib Twist Front Midi Dress</h3><br>Not all cut-outs need to be over the top. For those who want to dip their toe in the trend without revealing too much, consider this keyhole neckline that keeps things sweet and simple. Plus, the under-$40 price is right for testing the waters.<br><br><em>Shop <strong><a href="https://www.nordstromrack.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nordstrom Rack" class="link ">Nordstrom Rack</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>Socialite</strong> Rib Twist Front Midi Dress, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstromrack.com%2Fs%2Fsocialite-rib-twist-front-midi-dress%2F6680557" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nordstrom Rack" class="link ">Nordstrom Rack</a>

<h2>Cult Gaia Kumi Dress</h2><br>This signature silhouette from the LA label Cult Gaia (of the <a href="https://cultgaia.com/products/gaias-ark-small-natural" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:wooden Ark bag" class="link ">wooden Ark bag</a> fame) is a summer must-have among the sartorial set. Its bikini-style top joins together at the bust to create two flattering cut-outs that effortlessly embody this trend to perfection.<br><em><br>Shop <strong><a href="https://cultgaia.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Cult Gaia" class="link ">Cult Gaia</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>Cult Gaia</strong> Kumi Dress, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fcultgaia.com%2Fproducts%2Fkumi-dress-grape-dusty-dye" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Cult Gaia" class="link ">Cult Gaia</a>

<h2>The Y2K Dress</h2><br>The 2000s are back and bigger than ever, with slinky mesh slip dresses, <a href="https://www.refinery29.com/en-us/2022/02/10879575/flower-choker-trend-2022" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:flower chokers" class="link ">flower chokers</a>, tube tops, camo prints, and handkerchief hems appearing on the Bella Hadids, the Lizzos, and the Olivia Rodrigos of the world. Go for a dress that incorporates any one of these aesthetics, or adopt all of them in a single ensemble. There's no such thing as too much when it comes to early-aughts dressing. <br><br><h3>Jaded London Y2K Dot Swirl Dress</h3><br>Combine a hypnotizing print with a few well-placed cut-outs and and an itty bitty fit, and you've go yourself the key ingredients for the ultimate Y2K outfit. <br><em><br>Shop <strong><a href="https://www.asos.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Asos" class="link ">Asos</a></strong></em><br> <br><br><strong>Jaded London</strong> Y2k Dot Swirl Asymmetric Dress, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.asos.com%2Fus%2Fjaded-london%2Fjaded-london-y2k-dot-swirl-asymmetric-body-conscious-dress-with-matching-sleeve%2Fprd%2F201308462%3Fclr%3Ddot-swirl-blue%26colourWayId%3D201308463" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:ASOS" class="link ">ASOS</a>

<h3>MM6 Maison Margiela Convertible Check Dress</h3><br>For a high-fashion take on the Y2K trend, consider this Margiela number that can be worn as a dress or a top — ideal for acing the polarizing dress-over-pants combo that rose to fame at the turn of the millennium. Extra points for the uneven hem on this one. <br><em><br>Shop <a href="https://www.shopbop.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shopbop" class="link "><strong>Shopbop</strong></a></em><br><br><br><br><strong>MM6 Maison Margiela</strong> Convertible Check Dress, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.shopbop.com%2Fdress-top-mm6-maison-margiela%2Fvp%2Fv%3D1%2F1553887414.htm%3FcolorSin%3D2064911693%26fm%3Dpd_detail_1_v2v_pt1_day0" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shopbop" class="link ">Shopbop</a>

<h3>Urban Renewal Remnants Printed Mesh Slip Dress</h3><br>What's super short, has got spaghetti straps, with camo print all over? This trifecta of an up-cycled Y2K find from Urban Renewal, the vintage curated clothing collection by UO. <br><br><em>Shop <strong><a href="https://www.urbanoutfitters.com/shop/urban-renewal-remnants-printed-mesh-slip-dress" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Urban Outfitters" class="link ">Urban Outfitters</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>Urban Renewal</strong> Remnants Printed Mesh Slip Dress, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.urbanoutfitters.com%2Fshop%2Furban-renewal-remnants-printed-mesh-slip-dress%3Fcategory%3Ddresses%26color%3D037" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Urban Outffiters" class="link ">Urban Outffiters</a>

<h3>Frankies Bikinis Palmer Plissé Strapless Dress</h3><br>Because the only thing more 2000s than a tube top is a tube <em>dress</em>. This mini option from Frankies Bikinis which works from the beach during the day to the bar at night. Just add water... or platform heels. <br><br><em>Shop <strong><a href="https://frankiesbikinis.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Frankies Bikinis" class="link ">Frankies Bikinis</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>Frankies Bikinis</strong> Palmer Plissé Strapless Dress, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Ffrankiesbikinis.com%2Fproducts%2Fpalmer-plisse-strapless-dress-black" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Frankies Bikinis" class="link ">Frankies Bikinis</a>

<h2>The Halter Dress</h2><br>As temperatures climb, layers decline, making way for skin-exposing outfits that are equal parts practical and <em>ooh la la.</em> Enter: the halterneck, which features a strap that runs from the front of your garment around the base of the neck, creating a bare-shoulder, low-back effect that's all the rage this season, especially in dress form. <br><br><h3>Plenty by Tracy Reese Printed Halter Maxi Dress</h3>This maxi silhouette pairs its stylish neckline with a bold motif for a summer-ready look that's as elegant as it is effortless.<br><br><em>Shop <strong><a href="https://www.anthropologie.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Anthropologie" class="link ">Anthropologie</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>Plenty by Tracy Reese</strong> Printed Halter Maxi Dress, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.anthropologie.com%2Fshop%2Fplenty-by-tracy-reese-printed-halter-maxi-dress%3Fcolor%3D009%26type%3DSTANDARD%26quantity%3D1" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Anthropolgie" class="link ">Anthropolgie</a>

<h3>Abercrombie & Fitch Keyhole Halter Maxi Dress</h3><br>A twisted-top halter dress? How very Christina Aguilera circa 2002. (ICYMI: Abercrombie is cool again, too.)<br><br><em>Shop <strong><a href="https://www.abercrombie.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Abercrombie & Fitch" class="link ">Abercrombie & Fitch</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>Abercrombie & Fitch</strong> Keyhole Halter Maxi Dress, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.abercrombie.com%2Fshop%2Fus%2Fp%2Fkeyhole-halter-maxi-dress-47235820" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Abercrombie & Fitch" class="link ">Abercrombie & Fitch</a>

<h3>City Chic Twist Halter Dress</h3><br>As if this trend wasn't enough to get us party ready, add to it a softly shimmering jersey fabric that's made for the spotlight.<br><em><br>Shop <strong><a href="https://www.nordstrom.com" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nordstrom" class="link ">Nordstrom</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>City Chic</strong> Twist Halter Dress, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fcity-chic-twist-halter-dress-plus-size%2F6777554" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nordstrom" class="link ">Nordstrom</a>

<h3>Mango Halter Neck Dress</h3><br>Keep it short, simple, and sweet with Mango's iteration of this trend — which won't cost you more than $60.<br><br><em>Shop <strong><a href="https://shop.mango.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Mango" class="link ">Mango</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>Mango</strong> Halter Neck Dress, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fshop.mango.com%2Fus%2Fwomen%2Fdresses-and-jumpsuits-short%2Fhalter-neck-dress_27065753.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Mango" class="link ">Mango</a>

<h2>The Denim Dress</h2><br>There was an abundance of denim inspo on the <a href="https://www.refinery29.com/en-us/2021/09/10672617/spring-summer-2022-fashion-week-trends" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:spring/summer 2022 runways" class="link ">spring/summer 2022 runways</a> in the form of matching sets (Rejina Pyo), long skirts (Louis Vuitton), and of course, baggy pants (Balenciaga, Valentino, Molly Goddard, and so on). The fabric is also finding its way back into the dress section of our wardrobes in all sorts of shapes and sizes, promising to be one of the biggest looks throughout the seasons ahead.<br><br><h3>Reformation Jaime Denim Dress</h3><br>This sleeveless denim mini features center-front snaps and a cute, easy shape for a go-to summer pick that'll never lose its charm, no matter how many times you wear it.<br><br><em>Shop <strong><a href="https://www.thereformation.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Reformation" class="link ">Reformation</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>Reformation</strong> Jaime Denim Dress, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thereformation.com%2Fproducts%2Fjaime-denim-dress%2F1310082UCA.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Reformation" class="link ">Reformation</a>

<h3>We The Free Time After Time Denim Dress</h3><br>Think Britney Spears at the 2001 American Music Awards, but casual. This denim maxi has a relaxed fit with a scoop neckline and strappy back for a little extra outfit<em> oomph.</em><br><em><br>Shop <strong><a href="https://www.freepeople.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Free People" class="link ">Free People</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>We The Free | Free People</strong> Time After Time Denim Dress, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.freepeople.com%2Fshop%2Ftime-after-time-denim-dress%2F%3Fcategory%3Ddresses%26color%3D042" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Free People" class="link ">Free People</a>

<h3>Ganni Light-Bleach Denim Ruffle Collar Dress</h3><br>This frock may be made of jeans, but don't be fooled — it's super lightweight. Top it off with a Peter Pan collar and you've got nothing but trends on trends.<br><br><em>Shop <strong><a href="https://www.ganni.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Ganni" class="link ">Ganni</a></strong></em><br><br><br><strong>Ganni</strong> Light Bleach Denim V-neck Ruffle Collar Dress, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ganni.com%2Fus%2Flight-bleach-denim-v-neck-ruffle-collar-dress-F6558.html%3Fdwvar_F6558_color%3DBleach" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Ganni" class="link ">Ganni</a>

<h3>Diesel Sleeveless Denim Cotton Dress</h3><br>No one does denim quite like Diesel, which means you can't go wrong with this Western-inspired pick from the brand's Responsible Collection. <br><br><em>Shop <strong><a href="https://www.farfetch.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Farfetch" class="link ">Farfetch</a></strong><br></em><br><br><strong>Diesel</strong> Sleeveless Denim Cotton Dress, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.farfetch.com%2Fshopping%2Fwomen%2Fdiesel-sleeveless-denim-cotton-dress-item-17378018.aspx%3Fstoreid%3D9334" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Farfetch" class="link ">Farfetch</a>

<h2>The Dopamine Dress</h2><br>After two years of <a href="https://www.refinery29.com/en-us/best-matching-sweatsuits-womens" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:matching sweatsuits" class="link ">matching sweatsuits</a> and 24-hour pajamas, shoppers are shifting to brighter colors, bolder patterns, and feel-good fashion finds to usher in an era of sartorial optimism. And what better way to do just that than in a vibrant dress that immediately boosts your mood after a single wear?<br><br><h3>Wray Acid Floral Rosemary Dress</h3><br>Take last year's <a href="https://www.refinery29.com/en-us/tiered-dresses" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:tiered dress trend" class="link ">tiered dress trend</a> and turn it up a notch with this balloon-sleeve style in an explosion of colors that form the most delightful floral the spring season has ever seen. <br><br><em>Shop <strong><a href="https://wray.nyc/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Wray" class="link ">Wray</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>Wray</strong> Rosemary Dress Acid Floral, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwray.nyc%2Fcollections%2Fdresses%2Fproducts%2Frosemary-dress-4" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Wray" class="link ">Wray</a>

<h3>Staud Castle Dress<br></h3><br>A striking garment that was seemingly designed to make your heart happy. <br><br><em>Shop <a href="https://staud.clothing/collections/dress/products/castle-dress-rosebud-chevron?variant=41305545441453" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Staud" class="link "><strong>Staud</strong></a></em><br><br><strong>Staud</strong> Castle Dress, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fstaud.clothing%2Fcollections%2Fdress%2Fproducts%2Fcastle-dress-rosebud-chevron%3Fvariant%3D41305545441453" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Staud" class="link ">Staud</a>

<h3>Arthur Apparel Tequila Sunrise Hole Dress</h3><br>If sunshine were a dress, this would be it. It's warm, it's bright, and we want nothing more than to wrap ourselves up in the positive energy it emanates. <br><em><br>Shop <strong><a href="https://lisasaysgah.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lisa Says Gah" class="link ">Lisa Says Gah</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>Lisa Says Gah</strong> Tequila Sunrise Hole Dress, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Flisasaysgah.com%2Fcollections%2Fdresses%2Fproducts%2Fhole-dress-tequila-sunrise" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lisa Says Gah" class="link ">Lisa Says Gah</a>

<h3>Stine Goya Elizabeth Dress</h3><br>Copenhagen-based brand Stine Goya created a spring collection that honors creative communities in a way that's guaranteed to make you smile. Each piece, like this contemporary and intricately patterned dress, offers a forward-thinking vision of the power wielded from unity. <br><em><br>Shop <a href="https://us.stinegoya.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Stine Goya" class="link "><strong>Stine Goya</strong></a></em><br><br><strong>Stine Goya</strong> Elizabeth Dress, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fus.stinegoya.com%2Fcollections%2Fdress%2Fproducts%2Felizabeth-dress-dress-stroke-tulips%3Fvariant%3D40097996734600" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Stine Goya" class="link ">Stine Goya</a>

<h2>The Crochet Dress</h2><br>One lockdown trend that's sure to stick is <a href="https://www.refinery29.com/en-us/2021/06/10511086/gigi-hadid-crochet-top-mango" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:crochet attire" class="link ">crochet attire</a>. Transition the look into your spring and summer closet with these form-fitting (yet comfortable!) knit dresses that are giving us <a href="https://www.refinery29.com/en-us/2021/01/10272168/70s-vintage-homeware-modern-styling" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:major '70s vibes" class="link ">major '70s vibes</a>.<br><br><h3>Abacaxi Racerback Crochet Dress</h3><br>This long racerback dress from the Brooklyn-base brand Abacaxi was knit using native tangüis cotton in Peru. Its intricate, openwork design features stripes of several different knitting techniques and a high side slit for a garment that's sure to turn heads. <br><br><em>Shop <strong><a href="https://www.abacaxi-nyc.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Abacaxi" class="link ">Abacaxi</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>Abacaxi</strong> Racerback Crochet Dress, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.abacaxi-nyc.com%2Fshop%2Fracerback-knit-maxi-dress" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Abacaxi" class="link ">Abacaxi</a>

<h3>Zara Pointelle Knit Dress</h3><br>It's the flared long sleeves that really do it for us here.<br><br><strong>Zara</strong> Pointelle Knit Dress, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.zara.com%2Fus%2Fen%2Fpointelle-knit-dress-p02893009.html%3Fv1%3D153144195" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Zara" class="link ">Zara</a>

<h3>& Other Stories Crocheted Fringe Midi Dress</h3><br>The best part about this dress — other than its fun fringed hemline — is a styling potential that extends beyond the spring and summer. <br><br><em>Shop <strong><a href="https://www.stories.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:& Other Stories" class="link ">& Other Stories</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>& Other Stories</strong> Crocheted Fringe Midi Dress, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.stories.com%2Fen_usd%2Fclothing%2Fdresses%2Fmidi-dresses%2Fproduct.crocheted-fringe-midi-dress-white.1048537001.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:& Other Stories" class="link ">& Other Stories</a>

<h2>The Bodycon Dress</h2><br>While contouring has been major in makeup over the past decade, the shaping technique is now shifting into our closets. And for anyone who remembers Herve Leger during the bandage-dress heyday, this figure-hugging style is not new. But the trend cycle will keep on turning, and right now its pointing us towards all things bodycon. <br><h3><br>H&M Ribbed Bodycon Dress</h3><br>This fitted, sleeveless, knee-length dress is much more versatile than it looks. Style it under an <a href="https://www.refinery29.com/en-us/oversized-blazers-for-women" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:oversized blazer" class="link ">oversized blazer</a> or pair it with <a href="https://www.refinery29.com/en-us/best-vegan-leather-boots" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:leather boots" class="link ">leather boots</a> when fall rolls around for a year-round staple that'll keep you looking cool.<br><br><em>Shop <strong><a href="https://www2.hm.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:H&M" class="link ">H&M</a></strong></em><br><br> <br><br><strong>H&M</strong> Ribbed Bodycon Dress, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww2.hm.com%2Fen_us%2Fproductpage.1073182001.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:H&M" class="link ">H&M</a>

<h3>Helmut Lang Contour Mini Dress<br></h3><br>The off-shoulder neckline, the underwire cups, and the long sleeves of this dress give it an added structure that's often missing from bodycon styles. And its zesty hue taps into another trend we're loving this season: <a href="https://www.refinery29.com/en-us/2022/03/10914993/orange-color-trend-spring-2022" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:the color orange" class="link ">the color orange</a>.<br><br><em>Shop <strong><a href="https://www.shopbop.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shopbop" class="link ">Shopbop</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>Helmut Lang</strong> Contour Mini Dress, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.shopbop.com%2Fcontour-mini-helmut-lang%2Fvp%2Fv%3D1%2F1556943054.htm" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shopbop" class="link ">Shopbop</a>

<h3>Ganni Melange Knit Dress</h3><br>To elevate any body-hugging look, opt for a square neckline like that of this Ganni midi. Dress it up, dress it down — it works for all occasions. <br><br><em>Shop <strong><a href="https://11honore.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:11 Honoré" class="link ">11 Honoré</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>Ganni</strong> Melange Knit Dress, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2F11honore.com%2Fcollections%2Fplus-size-dresses%2Fproducts%2Fganni-melange-knit-dress" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:11honore" class="link ">11honore</a>

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

