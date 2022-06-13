Need to cool down? Here’s where you can go in Kansas City during the heat advisory

Cortlynn Stark
·2 min read
Marian Vejcik/Dreamstime/TNS

As dangerously hot weather hits Kansas City, here’s where you can go if you need to cool down.

Ten community centers will be open during normal business hours for people to seek shelter from the heat. The city’s spraygrounds are also an option.

“Being weather aware means taking steps to keep cool and to look out for neighbors and relatives who may be vulnerable to the heat and humidity,” said health department director Marvia Jones.

Many of the shelters for those experiencing houselessness will also be open, according to a news release from the city, with outreach teams ensuring people can find those shelters.

The heat index is expected to rise into the triple digits over the next few days, and the National Weather Service issued a heat advisory until 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Community centers

North:

  • Kansas City North Community Center: 3930 N.E. Antioch Road

  • Line Creek Community Center: 5940 N.W. Waukomis Drive

Central:

  • Brush Creek Community Center: 3801 Emanuel Cleaver II Blvd.

  • Garrison Community Center: 1124 E. Fifth St.

  • Gregg/Klice Community Center: 1600 John Buck O’Neil Way

  • Tony Aguirre Community Center: 2050 W. Pennway St.

  • Westport Roanoke Community Center: 3601 Roanoke Road

South:

  • Hillcrest Community Center: 10401 Hillcrest Road

  • Marlborough Community Center: 8200 The Paseo Blvd.

  • Southeast Community Center: 4201 E. 63rd St.

Spraygrounds

Central:

  • Blue Valley Park Sprayground: 23rd Street and Topping Avenue

  • Central Park Sprayground: Linwood Boulevard and Bales Avenue

  • Douglas Park Sprayground: 2632 Jarboe St.

  • Gillham Sprayground: East 41st Street and Gillham Road

  • Harmony Park Sprayground: 10th Street and Agnes Avenue

  • Lykins Square Sprayground: East Eighth Street and Myrtle Avenue

  • Parade Park Sprayground: 1600 John Buck O’Neil Way

South:

  • Longview Tract Sprayground: 7101 Longview Road

  • Loose Park Sprayground: 52nd Terrace and Summit Street

  • Spring Valley Park Sprayground: East 27th Street and Woodland Avenue

  • Sunnyside Park Sprayground: 8255 Summit St.

You can visit kcmo.gov/heat for more heat information and sign up for extreme weather alerts at kcmo.gov.alertkc.

