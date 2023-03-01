Cooking at sea: Regent Seven Seas will sail 11 new culinary cruises through 2025

Calling all foodies: Regent Seven Seas Cruises will sail a new series of culinary cruises starting this year, the cruise line announced Tuesday.

The Epicurean Spotlight Voyages will launch this year as part of Epicurean Perfection, a new slate of food-focused programming for the luxury brand. The 11 specialty sailings will feature cooking demonstrations, wine tastings, food tours and more.

"Nothing enhances travel like cuisine," Andrea DeMarco, the line's president, said in a news release. "That is why we are unveiling our new Epicurean Perfection programming, so our guests have an unrivaled culinary experience onboard and ashore with our collection of world class restaurants, immersive shore excursions, tours, classes, and tastings. We're incredibly excited to launch our new Epicurean Spotlight Voyages with world-renowned chefs, vintners and sommeliers who will provide fascinating insights and unforgettable moments for our guests."

Can travelers still find cruise deals?: Yes ... for now

'A completely unique experience': Sail to Greenland's northern tip on this expedition cruise

When are the Epicurean Spotlight Voyages?

The sailings will take place between 2023 and 2025. The first cruise will sail from June 21 through 28 on the line's Seven Seas Explorer ship departing from Seward, Alaska.

Seven Seas Explorer is among the ships that will be offering the specialty cruises.

Where will the cruises sail?

The itineraries feature a variety of destinations around the world. The first sailing from Seward, Alaska to Vancouver, British Columbia in Canada will feature food journalist Mark Bittman and the line's executive culinary director, Wolfgang Maier.

Bittman will lead tours and cooking demonstrations that allow guests to explore local food, while Maier will share insights about how to source ingredients from various locales, according to the release.

Celebrity Cruises co-captains: Meet the brothers helming Celebrity Ascent

Family-friendly cruises: These 4 cruise lines have the best new onboard rides and attractions for families

Story continues

During a cruise from Rome to Venice, Italy departing Aug. 14, Chef Alain Roux of the three-Michelin-starred U.K. restaurant The Waterside Inn will prepare special dishes, while its chef instructor, Chef Michael Nizzero, will discuss the ins and outs of daily operations. Stephanie and Michael Honig of California's Honig Vineyard and Winery will be on board during a cruise leaving Athens for Rome on Nov. 6, and will host wine tastings, cocktail parties and other events.

Other destinations include Rio de Janeiro in Brazil and Tokyo, Japan.

How much do the Epicurean Spotlight Voyages cost?

The prices vary by itinerary, but the week-long June 21 cruise from Seward to Vancouver starts at $7,399 per person based on double occupancy, according to the line's website.

The fare includes all specialty culinary events, food, most drinks, gratuities, Wi-Fi and more.

Nathan Diller is a consumer travel reporter for USA TODAY based in Nashville. You can reach him at ndiller@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Regent Seven Seas sailing new culinary cruises through 2025