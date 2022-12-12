These Cookies Pay Homage to Some of the Biggest Sneaker Releases

If you've ever imagined what your favorite kicks would look like in cookie form, Hong Kong-based Cookie DPT and online retailer Sneaker Surge have joined forces to whip up snacks inspired by some of the biggest sneaker drops.

Dubbed the Sneaker DPT, the collaboration highlights the following sneakers: Nike Dunk Low "Panda," Air Jordan 1 “Lost and Found,” Nike Kobe 6 Protro “Grinch,” Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low "Reverse Mocha, and Nike SB Dunk Low “Chunky Dunky." The cookies highlight the key features of each respective shoe, such as the black-and-white palette on the "Panda" Dunks and topstitching details on the AJ1 "Lost and Found."

Wil Fang, Founder of Cookie DPT, spoke of the collaboration, "This concept of combining food and fashion is particularly meaningful due to my passion for both. This collaboration with our friends at Sneaker Surge is a testament to how food can bring different industries and cultures together. I’m beyond excited at the endless possibilities of what we can create, and I hope this is just the beginning." Sneaker Surge's Ravine Mahtani and Serena Mahtani added, "If there is one thing that unites us, it’s food and an appetite for innovation... Taking cues from every single element of a sneaker and turning them into a delicious treat is a dream come true for a sneakerhead and foodie."

Take a look at the treats in the gallery above. Those based in Hong Kong can get their hands on these sneaker-themed cookies at a special pop-up in Central from December 16 to 18.

SNEAKER DPT POP-UP

L/G FOCO, 48 Cochrane Street, Central

December 16 – 18 (Friday to Sunday)

Hours: 9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.