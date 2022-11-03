How to Cook a Turkey Breast 5 Different Ways—Including in the Oven and Air Fryer

Hosting a small Thanksgiving? Try turkey breast.

If you’re hosting a small Thanksgiving gathering and want to serve turkey, a breast might be your best bet. A turkey breast takes significantly less time to cook than a whole bird, and will still feed a group, so it’s perfect for a small- to medium-sized party. If you have leftovers, keep them in your fridge to make amazing sandwiches; roast turkey is the gift that keeps on giving.



We’ve done our homework to find the five best methods for cooking a turkey breast at home, with step-by-step instructions for each one. Note that the process will change slightly depending on your appliance and the size of your turkey breast, so adjust accordingly. Keep reading to learn how to cook a turkey breast at home, no matter your kitchen set-up.



How to Shop for Turkey Breast

Opt for a bone-in, skin-on turkey breast for the most succulent, flavorful meat. The turkey breast will most likely be found in the frozen section, so it’s critical to give it time to defrost before you start cooking. A six- to seven-pound turkey breast will comfortably feed six to eight people. While you’re at the shopping stage, make sure you have an instant-read thermometer at home, which is the only consistent way to get a perfectly moist turkey breast.

How to Cook Turkey Breast in the Oven

Roasting a turkey is the classic Thanksgiving method for a reason; it’s low-fuss and effective, and makes your whole house smell amazing.



1. Preheat the oven to 325 degrees.

2. Rub the turkey breast with olive oil or softened butter, and sprinkle generously with kosher salt.

3. Set the turkey breast on a rack in a roasting pan, skin side up, and pour 1 cup of water or dry white wine into the bottom of the pan.

4. Roast the turkey breast for 1 ½ to 2 hours, or until an instant-read thermometer reads 165 degrees when inserted into the thickest part of the breast. If the skin looks like it’s browning too quickly, tent it with aluminum foil while the turkey breast finishes cooking.

5. Let the turkey breast rest at room temperature for 10-15 minutes before you slice and serve.



How to Cook Turkey Breast on the Stove

While less conventional, searing a turkey breast on the stovetop then braising it until cooked through yields a delicious result. A combination of dry white wine and broth infuse the bird with flavor as it cooks.



1. Rub the turkey breast with olive oil or softened butter, and sprinkle generously with kosher salt.

2. Heat 2 tablespoons of olive oil in a Dutch oven over medium-high heat.

3. Once hot, add the turkey breast and sear on all sides.

4. Transfer the turkey to a plate.

5. Add ½ cup each of dry white wine and vegetable or chicken broth, then return the turkey to the Dutch oven, reducing the heat to low and partially covering the pot.

6. Cook for 40 minutes to 1 hour, or until an instant-read thermometer reads 165 degrees when inserted into the thickest part of the breast.

7. Let the turkey breast rest at room temperature for 10-15 minutes before you slice and serve.



How to Cook Turkey Breast on the Grill

Grilled turkey has a delightfully smoky flavor, which is delicious in the moment and afterwards in sandwiches. If you’re short on oven space on Thanksgiving, grilled turkey is a great option that allows you to make some room.



1. Prepare a grill for indirect medium heat, around 350 degrees.

2. Rub the turkey breast with olive oil or softened butter, and sprinkle generously with kosher salt.

3. Place the turkey breast side up over indirect heat and close the lid.

4. Grill for 1 to 1 ½ hours or until an instant-read thermometer reads 165 degrees when inserted into the thickest part of the breast.

5. Let the turkey breast rest at room temperature for 10-15 minutes before you slice and serve.



How to Cook Turkey Breast in an Instant Pot

The fastest way to cook a turkey breast, and the most hands-off, is with an Instant Pot. In about 30 minutes (plus resting time) you’ll have a juicy bird that’s ready to serve.



1. Rub the turkey breast with olive oil or softened butter, and sprinkle generously with kosher salt.

2. Turn the Instant Pot to the high sauté setting, and add 2 tablespoons of olive oil. Once hot, add the turkey breast, and sear on all sides.

3. Transfer the turkey to a plate.

4. Add the wire rack to the Instant Pot, and place the turkey breast on top.

5. Close the lid, and set the timer to 30 minutes on high pressure.

6. Let the natural release cycle finish before carefully removing the lid and transferring the turkey to a cutting board.

7. Let the turkey breast rest at room temperature for 10-15 minutes before you slice and serve.



How to Cook Turkey Breast in the Air Fryer

An air fryer will make the skin extra crispy and golden, while also making the meat nice and tender.



1. Rub the turkey breast with olive oil or softened butter, and sprinkle generously with kosher salt.

2. Preheat the air fryer to 350 degrees, and cook the turkey breast skin side down for 20 minutes, before flipping and cooking for about 30 minutes more, or until an instant-read thermometer reads 165 degrees when inserted into the thickest part of the breast.

3. Let the turkey breast rest at room temperature for 10-15 minutes before you slice and serve.



