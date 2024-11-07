Cook scores 25 as Eastern Washington beats Seattle U 93-86

CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — Andrew Cook scored 25 points as Eastern Washington beat Seattle U 93-86 on Wednesday night.

Cook added five rebounds and three steals for the Eagles (1-1). Mason Williams scored 18 points while going 5 of 9 from the floor, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and 6 for 7 from the line. Sebastian Hartmann had 16 points and went 7 of 9 from the field.

Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe led the Redhawks (0-1) in scoring, finishing with 20 points, 11 rebounds and two steals. John Christofilis added 17 points and Paris Dawson finished with 14 points.

