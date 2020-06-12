Cook Like A Pro With these Celebrity Chef-Created Kitchen Tools

Click here to read the full article.

We all wish we could work magic in the kitchen like our favorite A-list cooks. And while you may never quite be able to nail Martha Stewart’s knack for beautiful presentation or make whipping up a delicious dinner seem as effortless as Chrissy Teigen, we can at least bring a bit of their kitchen into ours with their cookware and kitchen tools. These are the best celebrity chef-made cooking tools and kitchen gadgets to make your next meal feel like you’re the star of your own cooking show.

1. Lagostina Giada Stainless Steel 4 Qt. Covered Dutch Oven

Fans of Giada De Laurentiis’ Food Network’s “Giada at Home” can bring her gear into their homes, too. She teamed up with Italian cookware brand Lagostina to create her own Dutch oven. It’s just as functional as it is chic and sleek. The tri-ply copper bonded base guarantees evenly distributed heat throughout while the riveted stainless steel handles always stay cool. The hammered copper lid seals in moisture and flavor. It’s safe in the oven and broiler up to 500°F and has a lifetime warranty. $49.99, amazon.com

2. Cravings by Chrissy Teigen 6pc Mixing Bowl Set with Lids

Whether you’re mixing up a recipe or using these to serve a dish, these versatile mixing bowls will be one of the most used items in your kitchen. The set includes 4.3-quart, 3-quart and 1.8-quart mixing bowls with plastic lids. The bowls are made from melamine, making them sturdy enough for al fresco dining, and they’re also dishwasher safe. $24.99, target.com

3. Rachael Ray Cucina Nonstick Bakeware Set with Grips

Tired of your old baking pan? It’s time for a major upgrade. This 10-piece set from foodie favorite Rachael Ray has everything you need. The set includes two 10-inch x 15-inch cookie pans, two 9-inch round, 9-inch square, two-piece meat loaf, 9-inch x 13-inch covered rectangle and a 12-cup muffin pan. They’re all made with heavy-gauge steel construction with rolled-rim edges with nonstick inside and out to make clean up a cinch. The silicone grips on the bakeware handles make it easy to pick up the pans, even when you’re wearing oven mitts. $92.57, amazon.com

4. Martha Stewart Collection Enameled Cast Iron Round 6-Qt. Dutch Oven

It’s so surprise that Martha Stewart would design something beautiful and useful. This elegant Dutch oven is quite the multitasker — it can be used for everything from slow-cooking stews to making pot roast to baking casseroles. Once the dish is ready, it easily goes from your oven to your table. Its heavy enamel-on-cast iron build distributes heat evenly while keeping in moisture. $199.99, macys.com

5. Ergo Chef Guy Fieri Knuckle Sandwich Knives

You’ll be feeling pretty sharp in the kitchen with this 8-inch Japanese-steel kitchen knife that can be used on so much, including fruit, veggies, meat and fish. The Guy Fieri-approved blade is made from razor sharp AUS8 steel and has an 18-degree hollow ground edge to prevent food from sticking. The G10 fiberglass handle ensures a steady grip for maximum control, shaped ergonomically for comfort. It comes with a Kydex knife sheath to protect your knife and keep it sharp. $97.95, amazon.com

6. Ayesha Curry Collection 5-in-1 Mandoline & Spiralizer Set

This Ayesha Curry kitchenware will do a lot more than help you whip up a great meal; it also supports No Kid Hungry by helping to provide up to 500,000 meals to children in need. This set lets you easily spiral, ribbon, slice, grate and juice fruits and veggies. Built to last, it’s made with shatter-resistant plastic and a durable steel blade. $15.98, amazon.com

7. Emeril Everyday 8 Quart With Accessories Pressure Air Fryer

Bam! Emeril Lagasse’s pressure air fryer will have you using his signature phrase. The set comes with a 1550 watt electric pressure cooker base, air fryer crisper lid, steam/air fryer basket, air fryer rack/multi-purpose roasting rack, pressure cooker lid, glass lid, stainless steel 8-quart pressure cooker pot, ladle, measuring cup and, best of all, plenty of recipes. The multipurpose device has 44 built-in cooking functions, so the all-in-one programmable piece lets you make multi-textured meals with just one appliance. It’s a pressure cooker, slow cooker, air fryer, rice cooker, braise, simmer, sauté, steam, bake, roast, yogurt maker, canner and sous vide. $199.99, amazon.com

8. Rosanna Pansino by Wilton Cookie Baking and Decorating Set

Satisfy a sweet tooth with this cookie baking and decorating set by Rosanna Pansino, the YouTube host of Nerdy Nummies. Make delectable eye-catching cookies just like hers with a non-stick baking pan, 12 decorating bags, four bag ties, eight decorating tips, four cookie cutters and a standard coupler. The decorating bags have a charming heart pattern. $16.06, amazon.com

