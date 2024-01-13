How To Cook Perfectly Tender Turkey Wings In The Air Fryer

Turkey wings in casserole dish - Fired1991/Getty Images

Whether it's a holiday celebration, a Sunday roast, or just a regular weeknight, there's never a bad time for turkey. And no matter which part of the turkey you're eating, you want it to be tender and juicy inside, with a flavorful crispy skin. If you've got your hands on some turkey wings, you're in for a treat -- but when you're cooking them, you have to do it just right. There's less meat on the wing and lots of skin to crisp up. You may opt to use your oven, and roast them the same way you would a whole turkey. However, there's a significantly quicker way to achieve the best possible outcome.

Use your air fryer to cook turkey wings, and you'll be able to easily make them tender, delicious, and with a crispy skin. The best part? They'll be done in 30 minutes or less. Thanks to the air fryer, you can expediently reach a level of excellence similar to deep-frying, without the extra oil.

Cooking Turkey Wings In Your Air Fryer

The first thing on your to-do list when making air fryer turkey wings is to find high-quality meat. Try your local butcher shop, or head to the grocery store and you may be able to find packaged turkey wings. Marinating will make the wings more flavorful and tender, so if you can plan in advance, try to marinate them overnight.

To amp up the seasoning even more, try making a simple dry rub. Combine the dry rub with olive oil, or another oil of your choice, and coat the wings generously before placing them in your pre-heated air fryer. You want to cook the turkey wings at 350 degrees Fahrenheit. At this temperature you should be able to cook them relatively quickly, keeping the meat tender and juicy inside, while the fast-moving convection will crisp up the skin. Try cooking them for 10 to 15 minutes, then flip them and cook them for another 10 minutes. Don't forget to grab a thermometer and make sure your wings have reached an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit.

The Best Ways To Flavor Your Turkey Wings

While a basic rub will always work well for air fryer turkey wings, feel free to get creative. Try a spicy Cajun seasoning mix, or a Tex-Mex fusion with smoky chipotle powder. Why not try basting your wings with spicy garlic honey for some sweet and sour action? Or consider creating a maple Dijon glaze for a delightful sweet and tangy twist. Go Thanksgiving-style and make a cranberry plum glaze for your turkey wings.

You can mix up the dipping sauces, too, just like with air fryer chicken wings. Of course, we can't talk wings without mentioning Buffalo sauce. Go ahead and smother your turkey wings with Buffalo sauce the same way you would chicken wings -- it works. These are just a few ideas, but feel free to go wild, turkey wings taste delicious with a wide variety of flavors.

