How to Cook Ground Beef So It’s Never Dry and Flavorless

Ground beef is a key ingredient in many classic, comforting dishes like burgers, meatballs, and baked pastas. Affordable, filling, and quick-cooking, ground beef is a go-to protein source that can be truly delicious when seasoned and cooked properly. But if you don’t know how to cook ground beef the right way, you can be left with dry meat that’s lacking flavor. Keep reading for our best tips on buying, seasoning, and cooking ground beef for optimal results.



How to Buy Ground Beef

When buying ground beef, it’s important to consider the fat content, which affects the meat’s flavor and texture. Ground beef is categorized by its lean-to-fat meat ratio, and the most common ratios are 80:20 and 90:10. An 80:20 ratio, which signifies 20 percent fat content, is a good bet for something like burgers, where the meat is the main event, and you want a particularly juicy, flavorful result. After all, fat equals flavor! Leaner ground beef with ratios like 90:10 is better for dishes with crumbled beef, such as chilis, tacos, and casseroles that have a lot of other flavors going on, too.



Otherwise, look for high-quality beef (ideally grass-fed or pasture-raised) with a vibrant red color and clean, meaty scent. It should be packaged in airtight, leak-proof containers, with a USDA label confirming its quality.

How to Cook Ground Beef

Begin by browning ground beef in a hot, oil-slicked skillet to caramelize the meat and concentrate its flavor. To ensure successful searing, let the beef cook without moving it around too much.

Add a small amount of oil to a skillet over medium-high heat. When the oil is hot, add the ground beef, breaking it into large pieces with a wooden spoon. Let the beef sear for a few minutes without moving it around. Once the beef has browned, break it into smaller pieces with a wooden spoon as it continues to cook until done.

How to Season Ground Beef

When seasoning ground beef, start with salt and black pepper. Then, depending on the dish you’re making, experiment with savory spices like garlic powder, smoked paprika, and dried oregano. Other seasoning options include minced garlic and diced onion.

How to Tell When Ground Beef Is Done

Ground beef goes from pink to brown as it cooks, so when it’s brown all the way through, it’s fully cooked. Another visual cue is the color of the juices the beef releases; clear juices (vs. pink) are a sign that the meat is cooked through.

For a more accurate test, use a meat thermometer. According to the USDA, ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160 degrees Fahrenheit, which is well-done. If you’re making burgers and prefer a little pink in the meat, consult our guide for the best ways to cook hamburgers.



