Cook, Dayton heat up to smoke Marist 59-35

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) -- Jack Cook threw four touchdown passes and ran for another and Dayton defeated Marist 59-35 on Saturday.

The Flyers (5-3, 3-2 Pioneer) amassed 519 yards, were 6 of 12 on third-down conversions and converted all four fourth-down conversion attempts.

Cook threw for 244 yards on 13-of-19 passing. Jake Chisholm ran for 151 yards on 16 carries with a touchdown. Jack Albers and Riche Warfield added touchdowns on the ground. Dayton ran it 45 times for 275 yards and held the ball for 32 1/2 minutes.

After a 7-all tie at the end of the first quarter, Cook threw back-to-back scoring passes to Adam Trautman for 3 and 11 yards. He added another 6 1/2 minutes before halftime - a 59-yard scoring pass to Ryan Skibinski - for a three-touchdown lead. Austin Day reduced the deficit to 28-14 with 14 seconds before intermission.

Albers' 10-yard run with 1:59 to play gave Dayton its largest lead at 31 points (59-28).

Day threw for 262 yards and three scores for Marist (3-5, 3-2).