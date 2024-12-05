Cook has 20 as Eastern Washington defeats North Dakota 87-81

CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — Andrew Cook's 20 points helped Eastern Washington defeat North Dakota 87-81 on Wednesday night.

Cook had five rebounds for the Eagles (2-7). Emmett Marquardt scored 16 points, shooting 7 for 11, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc. Nic McClain shot 4 for 12 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 8 from the free-throw line to finish with 15 points, while adding six rebounds and five assists. The Eagles snapped a six-game slide.

Treysen Eaglestaff led the Fightin' Hawks (3-5) in scoring, finishing with 24 points. Amar Kuljuhovic added 20 points and nine rebounds for North Dakota. Mier Panoam finished with 16 points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

