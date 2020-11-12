COO & Executive Director Vladimir Mitnovetski Just Bought A Handful Of Shares In Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR)

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Vladimir Mitnovetski, the COO & Executive Director of Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR) recently shelled out AU$50k to buy stock, at AU$10.00 per share. Nevertheless, it only increased their shareholding by a minuscule percentage, and it wasn't a massive purchase by absolute value, either.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Dicker Data

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Chairman & CEO David Dicker bought AU$239k worth of shares at a price of AU$4.78 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of AU$10.55. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

In the last twelve months Dicker Data insiders were buying shares, but not selling. They paid about AU$5.44 on average. To my mind it is good that insiders have invested their own money in the company. However, we do note that they were buying at significantly lower prices than today's share price. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Dicker Data Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Dicker Data insiders own about AU$1.2b worth of shares (which is 69% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Dicker Data Insiders?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about Dicker Data. One for the watchlist, at least! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To help with this, we've discovered 5 warning signs (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Dicker Data.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

