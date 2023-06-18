Conwy: Coed Coch rave noise will be kept down - organiser

The organiser of a weekend-long country house rave has promised local residents noise disturbance will be kept to a minimum.

Residents in Dolwen, Conwy, have complained about the three-day dance music festival planned at Coed Coch.

The festival is set to take place in July at the Georgian manor house - if Conwy's licensing department grants permission.

But residents nearby have raised concerns on social media.

They cited citing Conwy council issuing a noise abatement notice for a similar event held at the Dolwen venue by the same organiser, OK, in 2021.

Event organiser Archie Fetherstonhaugh said the festival in 2021 was a pilot and that lessons had been learned.

"There is a small but very vocal group of opposition, and that's fine. That's what we deal with," he said.

"I'm not a sound engineer, so our attempts during the pilot event to mitigate noise were not spot on, so since we've brought in a lot of contractors and outside voices to help us with this.

"We are working with F1 Acoustics, who are an industry leader in noise diagnostics, and they've produced topographical maps, population maps, so we know where to place the sound systems and in which direction to point them to minimise disturbance."

Mr Featherstonehaugh reassured residents that he has talked to "a lot of people who know a lot more about this than we do, and they have assured us".