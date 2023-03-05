The Conways - Trump confidante Kellyanne and fierce Trump critic George - are splitting up

Former White House adviser Kellyanne Conway and her husband George, whose publicly relentless criticism of his wife's boss Donald Trump made for awkward moments that captured national attention, are going their separate ways.

"We are in the final stages of an amicable divorce," the couple announced in a joint statement posted on Twitter on Saturday.

The split, first reported by the New York Post, puts an end to the couple's 22-year marriage that caught the public eye during the Trump years.

George Conway became one of Trump's fiercest critics on social media, later helping to found the anti-Trump Republican group, the Lincoln Project, despite Kellyanne Conway's senior position in the Trump White House.

Donald Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway accompanied by her husband, George, speaks with members of the media as they arrive for a dinner at Union Station on Jan. 19, 2017, in Washington, the day before Trump's inauguration. The couple posted a joint statement on their Twitter accounts Saturday, March 4, 2023, announcing they are divorcing.

"We appreciate the many family members, friends and colleagues who know us, care for us, and support us," said the statement. "We remain united as parents to provide love, joy, comfort and protection to our beautiful children."

In the summer of 2020, Kellyanne Conway announced her departure from the White House, citing the need to focus on her family at the same time as George Conway, who also left the Lincoln Project for the same reason.

On his social media site Truth Social, Trump congratulated Kellyanne Conway.

"Free at last, she has finally gotten rid of the disgusting albatross around her neck," according to his post. "She is a great person, and will now be free to lead the kind of life that she deserves."

