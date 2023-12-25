How I convinced my wife that an air fryer is not just for Christmas

Nick Harding had to win his wife Stephanie around to the addition of an air fryer to their kitchen - Jeff Gilbert

If you got an air fryer for Christmas and there’s resistance in the household ranks based on, say, how much space they take up, allow me to share my story, in case it helps.

It started two months ago when, against orders, I smuggled an air fryer into the house. My wife, Stephanie, was not best pleased. I thought I could quickly win her over with delicious treats. I was wrong. It has been, at times, messy. A kitchen sink drama played out on the worktops. The Battle of Tastings. For now, there is a truce of sorts, hard won in the end by some crispy kale and tofu chunks.

But first, some context.

The battle for dominance of the kitchen has been running for years. It started when we moved in together around a decade ago and amalgamated our separate households. Stephanie is very particular about what gets to go in the kitchen. In her OCD-tinged world, the less the house looks like people live in it, the better. Style is minimalist. Every gadget must earn its place and no place is assured forever. My bachelor gadgets didn’t stand a chance. The waffle maker, the electric fondue set. Gone. Some snatched away unannounced, like a kitchen version of Rendition. I learned later that sometimes, when I walked past the charity shop in the High Street and remarked: “I’ve got one of those,” the thing I was looking at was, in fact, mine.

In fairness, Stephanie argued that these items were never used and ended up as clutter, and she was right. I’ve never once missed fondue and I never used the waffle maker anyway.

Today, on display in the substantial kitchen we have the kettle, the toaster, the coffee maker, the bread bin, three caddies, a fruit bowl, a ceramic cow and a utensil holder. That’s it. And even that, in Stephanie’s view, is far too cluttered. The only other two gadgets we own, a blender and a soup maker, are consigned to cupboards. The cat, who lives on a bed on top of the fridge freezer, is there by the skin of his fangs.

All this was fine until lockdown. Suddenly we couldn’t eat out anymore, and we eat out or get takeaways at least twice a week. I wanted new and exciting gadgets to fill the gap. I craved a Velvetiser to make smooth hot chocolate.

“We are not getting a Velvetiser,” Stephanie decreed.

“I want one,” I whined.

“You can make perfectly good hot chocolate with the coffee machine.”

“But it doesn’t velvetise.”

I lost that one, but then I started to get drawn into the cult of the air fryer. It’s described as the most significant kitchen appliance invention since the microwave, and there were times you couldn’t look on social media or go on a Zoom call without someone showing you a photo of a crispy breaded chicken breast. I wanted one. I was not alone. One Facebook group, Easy Air Fryer Recipes, has nearly a million members, with 10,000 new requests to join every day. Air-fried dishes lend themselves to TikTok videos thanks to their crispness and crunchiness, qualities that consumers crave. They call it food porn. Recent sales figures released by Lakeland show that air fryer sales rose 1,175 per cent on last year. Around 30 per cent of households own one and 22 per cent say they plan to buy one in the next year. According to Statista, there will be 1.92 air fryers in the UK by 2028 and the market is expected to show a volume growth of 8.9% in 2024. Globally, air fryers are a £1bn industry.

Stephanie, who is a gluten-intolerant, pescatarian, health-conscious eater, was not convinced. Still, for the best part of two years, I dropped hints. Asked what I wanted for birthdays or Christmas the answer was always the same, an air fryer.

“No. You’ll use it for a week, then it will just sit there, gathering dust. They’re just a gimmick,” was her refrain.

Eventually I went rogue. I chose carefully, a sleek Dualit 5.5 litre VortecS model. Small, understated, classic. Not offensive or brash. I smuggled it into the house while she was away working. She was unimpressed.

Initially Stephanie was resistant to the air fryer

“It’s not staying there,” she said.

“It’s a Dualit, so it’s very middle class. And it will save us time and money,” I argued.

I did my homework. For two-people households like ours, air fryers are particularly economical, costing around 30p less an hour than a conventional oven. Cleaning is quick and easy. They are healthier. Depending on the dish, air-fried food contains anywhere from 20-80 per cent fewer calories than fried, deep-fried or oven-roasted equivalents.

“The microwave is quicker and cheaper,” Stephanie countered.

“I’m not disputing that,” I conceded, “but the microwave zaps your broccoli with radiation, and it doesn’t crisp things.”

“It’s not staying on the worktop,” she conceded.

And so it began.

Stupidly, I thought I’d be able to win her over with a marrow that had been languishing in the vegetable drawer for over a week. Boiled or steamed, it is tasteless mush, but roasting lifts it to another level. I sliced and diced and popped the entire vegetable into Stephen (I anthropomorphised the air fryer in a cunning effort to imbue it with personality). Twenty minutes later I dished it up with some oven roasted cod and potatoes.

“Look what Steve’s made us,” I said proudly.

I’d used no oil, seasoning, coating or flavouring, so while I tried to impress that the marrow was firmer than if I’d steamed or boiled it, it was not perfect. I could see the potential but it had unfortunately picked up the slight chemical tinge you get when you cook ingredients in new appliances. It tasted like it had been smoked in a shipping container full of burning TV sets.

As far as Stephanie was concerned, it was a long way back from there and over the following days I looked for inspiration online and set about trying to convince her that the marrow was a rookie error, and that Stephen deserved a chance.

“Air fryers are not just a load of hot air,” I argued, which they are.

In essence they are small, turbo-charged convection ovens, inside which hot air circulates at up to 40mph.

My first breakthrough came with a simple plate of oven chips. Normally we’d cook them in the oven for around 35 minutes after heating it for 20.

“We’ll pop them in Stephen,” I said. We did and within 30 minutes we had a tray of perfectly crisp chips.

I sensed a thaw.

Next, I tried jacket potatoes. Then roast sweet potatoes. I gained confidence. One Saturday night when we were cooking tapas, I triumphed with a perfect plate of crispy aubergine slices for the berenjenas con miel and crunchy diced potato for the patatas bravas.

The threats to remove Stephen from the worktop subsided. After three weeks he was still there, earning his stripes, adding value.

Air frying, I learned, is trial and error. Some things work, some don’t. I still haven’t mastered courgettes, and our limited diet means some of the more extravagantly calorific dishes you see on social media are off limits. I steered clear of fish for several weeks, fearing it would be too dry. Salmon held up well, however.

The real breakthrough came a week ago with a stir fry, which would normally involve a pre-sliced pack of vegetables with some extra from the fridge, garlic and ginger, miso paste, prawns and rice noodles. All very simple, and quite plain. I knew I could do better and looked to social media for inspiration. It was there that I found the air fryer secret weapon, corn starch, which apparently is the vital ingredient for creating crunchy coatings.

I’d almost given up on tofu, having previously attempted to air fry a slab of wet, silken bean curd. It took 45 minutes to get it into something resembling a fried state, and even then it was tasteless and wet in the middle. But the recipe I saw called for firm tofu, so I nipped to Waitrose and bought a pack of the smoked variety, which I cubed and rolled in paprika, garlic powder and turmeric, sprinkled with soy sauce and sesame oil and then coated in corn starch. While that was cooking for 10 minutes in Stephen, I stir fried the veg as normal, made some rice noodles, and still had a few minutes at the end to experiment with a batch of kale in the air fryer, lightly tossed in oil and seasoned. Both the tofu and the kale were triumphs. The tofu was crispy on the outside, flavoursome and soft but firm in the middle. The kale was delicately crispy, salty and bitter. Together they worked with the noodles and vegetables to elevate what would have been a regular weekday meal into something much more interesting, with texture and depth. And it all took less than 20 minutes.

One of the dishes cooked in the air fryer

“That was delicious,” conceded Stephanie, after polishing off the meal.

I was already planning my coup de grace, crispy coated halloumi with a harissa squash salad.

Since then I’ve executed other equally impressive air-fried triumphs, including crispy coated parmesan chicken breast and pil pil prawns.

The calls for Stephen’s removal have momentarily stopped. We are planning a new kitchen for next year and there’s even been mention of a cupboard in the design big enough to take him. I may be getting ahead of myself, but I’ve got my eye on a cold-brew coffee maker and an ice-cream maker that would look marvellous in the new layout. For now I’m keeping those plans to myself while Stephen sits on the worktop, proud and alert, ready for action.

“You had me at marrow,” I tell him lovingly.

