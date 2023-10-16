I Convinced My 74-Year-Old Mom to Buy These Ultra-Comfy Undies That Are Now $3 Apiece

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

I was obsessed with day of the week undies as a kid. I always had at least one set in my underwear drawer. While I’ve graduated to a bit more of a streamline look in my adulthood, as a rule, I still gravitate toward underwear packs. Call me a creature of habit, but those packs get me every single time — especially since shopping for underwear isn’t necessarily the most fun or exciting experience.

So it’s no wonder that the Hanes ComfortFlex Seamless Panties 6-Pack got my attention. Considering I was already head over heels for the brand’s wireless bra, it only stands to reason I would need to try these, too. While they also come in boyshort and thong styles, I went for the bikini. The pack of six undies come in sizes S to XXL, with colors including nude, black, and rose pink.

They’re designed in a silky, stretch nylon and polyester blend that’s exceedingly soft and comfortable. Meanwhile, the four-way stretch fabric is, as you might guess, stretchy — it moves effortlessly, and fits easily over my curvy hips and waist. The fabric is also so seamless, it disappears under every fabric I’ve tried, from silk and satin to cotton and linen.

Now, Hanes underwear may not be equated with luxury, but for a basic bikini undie that’s seamless and super comfortable, it’s pretty hard to beat. I first picked up a pack on Amazon back in January; I’ve since purchased three more sets every time more colors are released. And it’s not because they stretch out over time — they actually retain their shape for months on end — it’s just because I love them that much. Not only that, I convinced my 74-year-old mom to buy them, and now she’s in love, too. I also bought the thong version, which is just as comfortable and supportive as the bikini.

With over 10,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, my mom and I aren’t the only ones praising this underwear pack. One shopper said they’ve become their “go to undies” because they’re “breathable and comfortable.” Others said they “don’t ride up under jeans,” “actually cover your butt,” and “don’t move one bit all day.”

Worried about whether these Hanes undies will show under your clothes? Shoppers almost unequivocally say yes. One called them “surprisingly seamless,” while another said they’re “so comfortable” and can’t be seen under yoga pants.

In case you’re still on the fence about whether to add the Hanes ComfortFlex Seamless Panties 6-Pack to your shopping cart, here’s something to sway you: They’re on sale for $16 — that’s less than $3 a pair. So, beat my mom and I to the panty punch and snap up a pack on Amazon while it’s discounted.



