Conviction was quashed: Manitoba man seeks $16M-plus for 23 years in prison

WINNIPEG — A Manitoba man who spent 23 years in prison before his first-degree murder conviction was overturned is suing the federal government, the City of Winnipeg and others.

Frank Ostrowski is seeking more than $16 million in damages, plus interest and legal costs.

His statement of claim alleges prosecutors and others involved in the case violated his right to a fair trial and engaged in a miscarriage of justice.

Ostrowski was found guilty in 1987 of ordering the shooting of a drug dealer.

The conviction was based largely on the testimony of a key witness, who had separate charges of cocaine possession stayed in exchange.

Ostrowski's lawyer and the jury were never told about the deal and, in 2018, the Manitoba Court of Appeal quashed the conviction.

The statement of claim contains allegations that have not been proven in court and the defendants have not yet filed any statements of defence.

The Canadian Press