Convicted sex offender wanted on province-wide warrant

Jason Thorne, 43, is wanted on a Saskatchewan-wide warrant.

He was the subject of a public disclosure notice issued on March 20 for being at a high risk to re-offend sexually.

Police say Thorne's criminal history includes sexual offences and a history of re-offending, and he poses a high risk for sexual offences against female children.

Police believe he cut off his electronic monitoring device and left his residence shortly before midnight on March 27, breaking conditions tied to his release.

Thorne is described as being 5'9, weighing 170 pounds, with a medium build, brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone who sees Thorne is asked to contact Regina Police Services at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).