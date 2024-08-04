Convicted rapist Van de Velde out of Olympics after loss

Van de Velde was in tears as he left the court [Reuters]

Convicted child rapist Steven van de Velde's Olympics is over after the Netherlands were defeated in their beach volleyball last-16 match against Brazil on Sunday.

Van de Velde was sentenced to four years in prison in 2016 after admitting three counts of rape against a 12-year-old British girl.

The 29-year-old, who has been booed by crowds throught the Games, played alongside volleyball partner Matthew Immers.

They were outplayed by their opponents, the Brazil pair of Evandro Oliveira and Arthur Lanci, who completed a convincing 2-0 win at the Eiffel Tower Stadium.

Van de Velde and Immers reached the last 16 despite losing two of their three group matches and were never in contention on Sunday night.

For Evandro and Arthur it was their fourth win without losing a set.

Van de Velde's inclusion in the Dutch team had been criticised by women's and safeguarding groups.

He was not staying in the Olympic village and will not do any post-match media.

In previous interviews with Dutch media, Van de Velde said: "I can't reverse it, so I will have to bear the consequences. It has been the biggest mistake of my life."