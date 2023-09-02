Convicted murderer Danelo Cavalcante spotted on residential surveillance camera after prison escape: DA

Convicted murderer Danelo Cavalcante, 34, was spotted in Pocopson Township, about 1.5 miles away from the Pennsylvania prison where he escaped from on Thursday.

Cavalcante was captured on a residential surveillance camera early Saturday, according to the Chester County District Attorney. He was wearing pants, a white t-shirt and white sneakers. He has long, back curly hair and was wearing a backpack, according to the footage.

Police believe he was wearing prison-issue clothes when he escaped from the facility. It's unclear where he obtained the backpack, authorities said Saturday.

Cavalcante was convicted of first-degree murder on Aug. 16 for fatally stabbing his 33-year-old former girlfriend. He was sentenced to life in prison without parole last week.

He was set to be transferred to a state correctional institution in four weeks before he escaped, according to Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan.

At a press conference Saturday afternoon, authorities urged the public to remain vigilant and to check their home surveillance systems. Cavalcante is believed to still be in the vicinity of Route 52 in Pocopson, Capt. Robert Bailey with the Pennsylvania State Police said.

"If you see something, say something. Call 911," Bailey said.

Authorities will comb a heavily wooded area in Pocopson consisting of 271 homes, Robert Clark with the U.S. Marshal's Service said. The police presence in the area will remain until Cavalcante is apprehended, Clark said.

"We are narrowing the scope of our search -- we believe that he may be in a residential location that is comprised with hundreds of homes in a deeply wooded area at this time, but our search remains active," Ryan said.

PHOTO: In this photo released by the Chester County District Attorney's Office, escaped prisoner Danelo Cavalcante is shown. (Chester County District Attorney's Office via AP)

Ryan also said police have responded to allegations of possible break-ins to residential homes in the vicinity of the prison. Police said they received a report of an attempted burglary in Pocopson Township at around 11:30 p.m.

Hundreds of law enforcement personnel, including U.S. Marshals, SWAT, local, state and other federal agencies are currently searching the surrounding area.

Story continues

Cavalcante is from Brazil. Officials said he is 5 feet tall and weighs 120 pounds and has shaggy black hair and brown eyes.

PHOTO: This photo provided by the Chester County Prison shows Danelo Cavalcante. (Chester County Prison via AP)

MORE: 'Extremely dangerous' convicted murderer escapes from Pennsylvania prison: DA

"Law enforcement is requesting that residents in the area remain indoors at this time. Lock your vehicles. Review your surveillance cameras and contact police if you observe anything suspicious. Danelo Cavalcante is considered an extremely dangerous man. Please remain vigilant in assisting with this search. If you see this individual do not approach him. Call 911 immediately," Ryan said.

The authorities are offering a combined reward of up to $10,000 for Cavalcante.

Cavalcante is also wanted in Brazil for homicide.

Convicted murderer Danelo Cavalcante spotted on residential surveillance camera after prison escape: DA originally appeared on abcnews.go.com