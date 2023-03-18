Convicted murderer among Fishmongers’ Hall attack heroes honoured for bravery

Steven Gallant (PA) (PA Media)
Steven Gallant (PA) (PA Media)

A convicted murderer who tackled the Fishmongers’ Hall terror attacker is among those being recognised for their bravery.

Steven Gallant was one of four men who confronted convicted terrorist Usman Khan until armed police arrived at the scene in November 2019.

Khan, who had two large knives and a fake suicide belt, stabbed Cambridge graduates Jack Merritt, 25, and Saskia Jones, 23, and injured three other people before running on to London Bridge.

Mr Gallant, John Crilly, Darryn Frost and Lukasz Koczocik all feature on this year’s Civilian Gallantry list, the last to be approved by the late Queen, after stepping in to confront the attacker.

Ex-prisoner Mr Crilly hosed Khan with a fire extinguisher and communications manager Mr Frost jabbed at Khan with a narwhal tusk, sending him off balance.

Mr Gallant then tackled Khan to the ground, where all three restrained him until armed police arrived.

It came after Mr Koczocik used a long ceremonial pike taken from the walls of the Grade II-listed building to disarm Khan.

Mr Gallant, one of two men convicted of killing Barrie Jackson in Hull in 2005, had been allowed out on licence for the first time when the incident occurred.

They will each receive the Queen’s Gallantry Medal.

Prison officer Adam Roberts, who escorted Mr Gallant to the event on day release, also features on the list, having given first aid to Ms Jones after she was stabbed.

Mr Roberts told the PA news agency: “I feel sort of mixed, it’s very difficult to celebrate when it’s for something that had an outcome that was so bad.

“It finished with Saskia literally dying in front of me as we tried to keep her alive, so it’s really difficult to celebrate at all when my thoughts are with her.

“It’s really important that everybody who contributed is recognised in some way.”

Also, on the 15-person list is church bell ringer John Rees, 88, who was killed as he attempted to stop a mentally ill woman carrying out a knife attack in a Co-op store on May 5 2020.

He was stabbed and bludgeoned with two wine bottles and a fire extinguisher by schizophrenic Zara Radcliffe during the attack in Pen Y Graig, Rhondda, South Wales.

Lisa Way and Ayette Bounouri, who were in the shop at the time, have also been recognised for their roles in helping to confront Radcliffe.

Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Oliver Dowden said: “We all hope we’d react with courage in the face of danger. These people have lived through that test, and responded in the most admirable way.

“Their selfless actions have saved lives, and I want to express profound thanks for their willingness to put themselves in danger to protect others.

“They are all extremely worthy winners of the final Civilian Gallantry awards of Her Majesty the late Queen.”

