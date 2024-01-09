Convicted Murderer Accused of Stabbing Kristin Smart’s Killer in Prison Pleads Not Guilty

Jason Budrow was previously convicted of strangling to death the 'I-5 Strangler' serial killer in 2021

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office via AP, Axel Koester/Sygma via Getty Paul Flores (L) in mugshot was convicted in 2022 of killing Kristin Smart (R) when they were both in college in 1996. Flores was allegedly stabbed in the neck by another prisoner over the summer.

After going to prison for strangling his girlfriend to death, Jason Budrow later strangled to death his cellmate – Robert Kibbe, the infamous “I-5 Strangler” serial killer — in 2021. Now, Budrow, 43, is back in a California court, accused of yet another murder attempt against an inmate: for allegedly slashing the throat of college student Kristin Smart’s murderer while they were together in the prison yard, the Associated Press reports.

Budrow, 43, pleaded not guilty to the four new felony charges Monday: attempted murder, assault by an inmate serving a life sentence, possession of a deadly weapon by a state prisoner and custodial possession of a weapon, PEOPLE confirms with the Fresno County courts.

Budrow is represented by Earl Milton Horner of the Fresno County Public Defender Office, which declined to comment on the case.

California Department of Correction and Rehabilitation via AP Jason Budrow

Budrow and Paul Flores – who was arrested for Smart’s 1996 murder in 2021 and was convicted the following year – were both inmates at Pleasant Valley State Prison in central California, where Flores was serving a sentence of 25 years to life for the 19-year-old student’s murder.



Smart, a college first year whose body was never found, disappeared from the California Polytechnic State University campus Memorial Day weekend in 1996.



Axel Koester/Sygma via Getty Kristin Smart

According to prosecutors, Smart – who was last seen while walking home with Flores after an off-campus party – was killed by her fellow first year student when he tried to rape her in his dorm room after the party.



Over the summer, Budrow, who sports a "666" tattoo over his right eyebrow according to his mug shot, allegedly slashed Flores in the neck at their prison yard August 23, authorities have said, the AP reports.

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office via AP Paul Flores

Following a two-day hospitalization, Flores returned to the California prison, per the outlet. A motive for the attack has not been publicized.

Budrow was relatively new to Pleasant Valley State Prison, per the AP. In 2021, he was held at Mule Creek State Prison, but was removed after strangling to death his new cellmate, Kibbe, who was notorious for a string of rapes and murders in the 1970s and 1980s. Kibbe was known for cutting the clothing of his female victims into distinctive patterns.

Budrow – already serving two life sentences without the possibility of parole for the two prior convicted stranglings of the serial killer and his girlfriend – now potentially faces another 27 years behind bars if convicted of the new charges, the AP reports.

Budrow is scheduled to return to Fresno County Superior Court March 11 for a preliminary hearing, according to the courts.



