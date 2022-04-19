Convicted Congressman Had to Sell Campaign Vehicle for Cash

Roger Sollenberger
·4 min read
Photo Illustration by Kelly Caminero/The Daily Beast/Getty
Photo Illustration by Kelly Caminero/The Daily Beast/Getty

Convicted Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-NE) punctuated his plunge from political grace with a campaign finance report for the ages, taking out a home loan and selling his own campaign vehicle for quick cash after legal expenses torched hundreds of thousands of dollars of his donors’ money.

A federal disclosure submitted last week shows the Fortenberry campaign chucking nearly a million dollars into a legal sea over the first three months of the year, about $100,000 more than it had in the bank to begin with. The vast majority of that money vanished into costs associated with the Republican’s failed legal defense, including nearly $600,000 in attorney’s fees in the months before his March trial.

Had Fortenberry not taken personal steps, those expenses would have busted the campaign before bills came due at the end of March, coincidentally just days after a Los Angeles jury convicted him of lying to the FBI about illegal campaign contributions. To make ends meet, Fortenberry took out a home equity loan, tapped his closest remaining allies, put off some bills, and even liquidated the campaign’s vehicle—to himself.

Indicted Congressman Blames Lying Charges on Spotty Cell Service

The campaign started the year with about $895,000 on hand. But before the end of February, Fortenberry had already burned through the above-mentioned $600,000 in legal fees, plus $250,000 for a public relations blitz and $30,000 for communications consulting. He capped it all off with a final sting of $13,600 in investment losses.

Donations couldn’t come close to that pace, especially for a congressman under indictment. After doling out about $39,000 in refunds, Fortenberry closed the quarter with a total $55,315 in the bank.

But Fortenberry wasn’t tapping the campaign only to pay his lawyers. He also dipped into the account for travel and meal expenses for himself and his family during the trial. ($1,000 at a DoubleTree and $690 at the LAX Westin.) He even used donor funds to cover travel costs for one of his own witnesses—his chief of staff Andrew Braner, who was reimbursed $875 for transportation and lodging.

By the day the trial opened on March 17, the account looked bleak. That day, Fortenberry did something he hadn’t done since his first bid for Congress in 2004—he loaned his campaign money, $61,000 that he in turn had borrowed from a home equity line of credit.

Judge Says GOP Congressman Can’t Be Left Alone With Evidence

But as the trial rolled on, the nine-term Nebraska Republican got a little string from some remaining political allies, including Rep. Carol Miller (R-WV), Rep. Patrick McHenry (R-NC), and former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, who all injected thousands of dollars into his campaign account on March 23, the day before jury deliberations began.

The next day, after meeting for just two hours, the jury convicted Fortenberry on all three counts, two for lying to the FBI and one for attempting to falsify or conceal evidence.

The same day he was found guilty, Fortenberry bought his campaign’s vehicle for $13,500—the exact price the campaign paid for it in 2018. The cash didn’t even offset the investment losses.

Over the next few days, a number of campaign bills came due, including staff payroll, consulting expenses, and tens of thousands of dollars in contribution refunds—including to Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s Majority Committee PAC. When the books were settled at the end of the quarter, the campaign had just $50,143 in the bank.

Rep. Fortenberry Found Guilty of Lying to FBI About Illegal Campaign Donations

That number, however, includes Fortenberry’s HELOC loan, which comes due in 2023. As of March 31, the campaign is in debt. Without the loan, the campaign would have ended the quarter $10,000 in the hole.

Curiously, despite the weeklong trial, the campaign committee didn’t report any legal costs after late February, and it’s unclear whether Fortenberry shouldered those expenses personally or struck an agreement with his attorneys.

While it’s not abundantly common for campaigns to pick up personal legal expenses, Fortenberry’s case is the exception that proves the rule. Candidates are permitted to draw on donor funds for expenses that they would not have incurred if they weren’t a federal official or candidate. And Fortenberry’s trial happened to center on the very reason campaigns have bank accounts in the first place—donations.

In Fortenberry’s case, they were impermissible donations. The congressman had lied to the FBI about when he first learned that $30,200 in contributions from a 2016 fundraiser had flowed through straw donors from an illegal source: a Lebanese-Nigerian billionaire Fortenberry knew and met multiple times.

While neither Fortenberry nor his campaign were prosecuted for knowingly accepting the illicit funds, the campaign didn’t disgorge them until 2019, after his second interview with the feds. If Fortenberry had hung on to the money, it still wouldn’t plug the $50,000 hole the campaign is in today as a result of that duplicity.

Fortenberry resigned on March 31. His sentencing is scheduled for June 28, and he has said he plans to appeal. Each of the three counts carries a maximum of five years in prison.

The Daily Beast reached out to Fortenberry and his public relations firm, but received no reply.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Blue Jays analyst Buck Martinez leaving TV booth for cancer treatment

    Sunday's series finale between the Blue Jays and visiting Oakland Athletics will be the last game for Toronto broadcaster Buck Martinez "for a little while" as he prepares for cancer treatment. The 73-year-old analyst for Sportsnet announced his diagnosis through a statement Sunday morning. "I've been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans, colleagues, staff and players since I arrived here in 1981, and that continued support through this next challenge means the world

  • NHL's top 30 free agents of 2022

    There is no shortage of quality free agents lining up for paydays this summer.

  • Two-time champion Lightning beat Ducks, lock up playoff spot

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Anthony Cirelli scored 1:58 into overtime and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 on Thursday night to clinch a berth in the Stanley Cup playoffs. Ross Colton, Alex Killorn and Nikita Kucherov also scored for the Lightning. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 10 saves before being replaced by Brian Elliott, who stopped all 13 shots he faced. Adam Henrique scored twice and Troy Terry added a goal for Anaheim. Anthony Stolarz, making his first career start against Tampa Bay,

  • Blue Jays hold off Athletics after strong showings from Manoah, Gurriel Jr.

    Lourdes Gurriel Jr. drilled a single and double, scored two runs and knocked in another in the Toronto Blue Jays scored 4-3 win in the rubber match against the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.

  • Vancouver officially in the running to host men's FIFA 2026 World Cup games

    After a change of heart by the province, FIFA has now named Vancouver as an official candidate to hold games during the men's 2026 World Cup tournament co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada. In a release, the organization that governs international soccer said both the province and City of Vancouver have submitted documents to join the candidate host city process, with B.C. Place as the proposed stadium. "...as well as recent inspection visit by a FIFA delegation, world football's go

  • 76ers beat Raptors at their own game in series-opening blowout

    The Sixers played the Raptors' own game on Saturday and did it better than them.

  • Donald Fehr doesn't deserve to name NHLPA successor

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie react to the findings of the independent report on the NHLPA's role in the Kyle Beach investigation, and whether Donald Fehr should shoulder responsibility.

  • Nikita Kucherov, Victor Hedman help Lightning beat Jets 7-4

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Nikita Kucherov scored twice and added two assists, Victor Hedman had four assists and the Tampa Bay Lightning tied a season high in goals in a 7-4 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday night. Two-time defending champion Tampa Bay is second in the Atlantic Division, three points ahead of Boston. The Lightning won consecutive games for the first time since a four-game winning streak from March 26 to April 1. Steven Stamkos and Nick Paul each had a goal and an assist, Mikha

  • Moncton runner Geneviève Lalonde taking a break from competition

    Olympic runner Geneviève Lalonde of Moncton has announced she is taking a break from competition. But she isn't retiring. The 30-year-old who reclaimed the Canadian record in the women's 3,000-metre steeplechase at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics said she hasn't stopped training or competing since she began her athletics career nearly two decades ago. Lalonde said she is opting out of competing this summer season, which is the most strenuous time for track athletes as they train and compete between Apri

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: OG Anunoby's versatility could be a real problem for Philly

    OG Anunoby has had success defending some of the 76ers top offensive threats.

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: What we can learn from their last playoff matchup

    The Raptors and 76ers look much different than they did in 2019, but there's still information to be gleaned from that epic series.

  • What does the future hold for Carey Price?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss Carey Price's return to the Montreal Canadiens, and what his immediate and long-term future is with the organization.

  • East-leading Panthers beat Jets 6-1, win streak at 9 games

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sergei Bobrovsky made 30 saves, Jonathan Huberdeau and Gustav Forsling each scored twice and the Florida Panthers won their ninth straight game, beating the Winnipeg Jets 6-1 on Friday night. Huberdeau, who also picked up an assist, had two goals in the first five minutes. He has 30 goals this season, and extended his career-best points streak to 13 games, joining Mike Hoffman (17 in 2018-19) and Pavel Bure (13 in 1999-2000) as the only Panthers to have point streaks of 13 o

  • New Glasgow coach ready to step behind bench for Team Canada U-18 men's team

    When Hockey Canada recently announced its coaching staff for the men's under-18 team set to play in the world championship, the reaction surprised assistant coach Kori Cheverie. Cheverie, who is from New Glasgow, N.S., didn't imagine being the first woman selected to coach a national men's hockey team would get the attention it did. "I didn't expect it to kind of blow up all over social media, by any means," Cheverie said from Germany, where the team is preparing for its tournament opener agains

  • Vancouver urban Indigenous hoops teams win big at All Native Basketball Tournament

    Kobe McKnight was living his dream of playing a championship game in the All Native Basketball tournament when he realized the Burnaby Chiefs were about to win it. With only a minute and 43 seconds left in the game against the Prince Rupert Cubs, the shooting guard sensed victory. With his cousin — playing for the Cubs — checking him, McKnight faked going right, crossed the ball to the left, and launched a three-point shot, the ball arcing in the air then sliding into the net. "That's where I th

  • Spurgeon scores in OT, Wild beat Sharks to take playoff spot

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jared Spurgeon scored his second goal of the game 1:05 into overtime to send the Minnesota Wild to the playoffs with a 5-4 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Sunday. Kevin Fiala, Dmitry Kulikov and Matt Boldy also scored and Marc-Andre Fleury made 26 saves to help Minnesota wrap up its 12th playoff berth. The Wild have 101 points, one behind St. Louis for second place in the Central Division after the Blues beat Nashville on Sunday. The Predators and idle Dallas have 91 p

  • FSIN sports director fired for comments at hockey tournament, alleged workplace harassment

    The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) announced its former sports director has been fired over a pair of comments made while introducing the championship team at a youth hockey tournament and an allegation of "inappropriate" workplace harassment. In a statement Monday, Beardy's & Okemasis' Cree Nation said Corey O'Soup, the former FSIN director of sports, said the Beardy's "Beerhawks" twice in reference to the Under 9 Beardy's Blackhawks. The comments were made during a trophy an

  • Why the Raptors will bounce back in Game 2

    Imman Adan and Asad Alvi look at reasons for optimism ahead of Game 2 and where Toronto has to tighten up in order to even their best-of-seven series with Philadelphia.

  • Umpire in Blue Jays game missed a shocking number of calls

    Umpire Jeff Nelson called only 68 percent of strikes correctly in Toronto's loss to Oakland.

  • Jurassic Park reopens for Toronto Raptors playoff game against Philadelphia 76ers

    The Toronto Raptors reopened Jurassic Park outside Scotiabank Arena for fans on Saturday after COVID-19 restrictions kept the courtyard closed for two years. Thousands of fans poured into the large courtyard on the arena's west side to watch Game 1 of the first-round playoff series between the Raptors and Philadelphia 76ers. The game itself was held in Philadelphia. Vera Perez said she's happy to be able to watch the Raptors play once again in a public setting, but said she will still keep her m