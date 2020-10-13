Convicted B.C. child killer tells appeal court he didn't murder toddler

A man who claims he spent nearly four decades in jail for a murder he did not commit took the stand Tuesday in a bid to convince three B.C. appeal court judges to let him withdraw the guilty plea he entered when he was 17.

Speaking in a slow, deliberate tone, Phillip James Tallio said he could have been released on parole long ago.

But Tallio said he was incapable of doing what prison authorities said would be necessary for him to gain his freedom.

"There was a certain point where (they) would ask about what led up to the crime, and then they asked 'Do you admit to and accept responsibility?' " Tallio said.

"And I said 'I can't do that.' "

Lawyers say Tallio didn't understand plea

Tallio was the first witness in what is expected to be a month-long hearing.

The 54-year-old claims he was wrongfully convicted after his lawyer at the time persuaded him to plead guilty to killing his 22-month-old cousin, Delavina Mack, in October 1983.

Tallio's lawyers claim he didn't understand what was happening when he entered the plea and a judge gave him an automatic life sentence without the possibility of parole for 10 years.

"Did you understand at the time that a guilty plea meant that you were admitting to killing Delavina Mack?" Tallio's lawyer, Rachel Barsky, asked him.

"No," Tallio responded.

Tallio took the stand in a courtroom with seating limited to lawyers and family members due to coronavirus restrictions.

The court set aside two overflow rooms where media and family members watched closed-circuit coverage of the proceedings on a television screen split between a view of the judges and a view of the court.

Tallio is heavyset and wore dark clothes as he walked slowly to the stand and sat down. He wore headphones and said he could not hear the court clerk who asked him to affirm an oath to tell the truth. He requested that the clerk speak into a microphone.

RCMP ignored other suspects, lawyers claim

Delavina Mack was sexually assaulted before she was murdered. According to court documents, the defence claims the RCMP's "tunnel vision" made investigators blind to anyone but Tallio in the rush to find the killer.

They claim police ignored witnesses and fresh evidence that pointed to two alternate suspects: Tallio's uncle, Cyril, and Delavina's great-grandfather Wilfred, both of whom are now dead, and both of whom were known to have sexually assaulted young girls.

