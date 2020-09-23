Conveyance of Evli Bank Plc’s own shares

EVLI BANK PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE SEPTEMBER 23, 2020, AT 2.30 PM (EST/EEST)



The Board of Directors of Evli Bank Plc has on September 1, 2020 decided on a directed share issue for the reward payment of Evli Bank Plc’s Restricted Share Plan 2017.

In the share issue, 46,389 Evli Bank Plc's Series B shares have on September 23, 2020 been issued and conveyed without consideration to the key persons participating in the plan according to the terms and conditions of the plan.

The decision on the directed share issue is based on the authorization granted to the Board of Directors by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on March 9, 2020. After the directed share issue, the company holds 328,998 own shares.

Evli Bank has informed about the Restricted Share Plan 2017 in a stock exchange release on September 5, 2017.





EVLI BANK PLC





For additional information, please contact:

Juho Mikola, CFO, Evli Bank Plc, tel. +358 40 717 8888, juho.mikola@evli.com





Evli Bank Plc

Evli is a bank specialized in investments that helps institutions, corporations and private persons increase their wealth. The product and service offering includes mutual funds, asset management and capital markets services, alternative investment products, equity research, the administration of incentive programs and Corporate Finance services. The company also offers banking services that support clients' investment operations. Evli is the highest ranked and most used institutional asset manager in Finland*.

Evli has a total of EUR 12.9 billion in client assets under management (net 6/2020). Evli Group's equity capital totals EUR 71.8 million and its BIS capital adequacy ratio is 15.3 percent (June 30, 2020). The company has around 250 employees. Evli Bank Plc's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

*KANTAR SIFO Prospera External Asset Managem​ent Finland 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and SFR Scandinavian Financial Research Institutional Investment Services, Finland 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018.



Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd, main media, www.evli.com






