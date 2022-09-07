Should You Convert an IRA to Roth After You Turn 60?

Mark Henricks
·5 min read

Retirement savers who convert pre-tax retirement accounts such as IRAs to after-tax Roth IRAs after reaching age 60 can keep growing funds tax-free and then make withdrawals in retirement without paying taxes. They avoid early withdrawal penalties and also don’t have to take required minimum distributions (RMDs), which can hike their post-retirement taxes. On the downside, they’ll have to pay a hefty tax bill when they convert, and then wait five years to make tax-free withdrawals. A financial advisor can provide valuable insight and guidance as you consider what to do with your IRA.

Roth IRA Conversion Basics

The difference between a Roth IRA and other types of IRAs is that the Roth account is funded with after-tax dollars. That means you pay taxes on funds before contributing them to the Roth, and you can’t deduct contributions from your taxable income. On the plus side, the money in the Roth grows tax-free and you can withdraw funds after you retire without paying taxes.

You can convert funds in pre-tax IRA accounts to a Roth IRA. This includes traditional IRAs, SEP IRAs and Simple IRAs.

When you convert pre-tax money in a regular IRA to a Roth IRA, you have to pay taxes on it at your current rate. This can result in a big tax bill for the year when you do a Roth conversion. The amount of the conversion is treated at regular income, which can bump you into a higher tax bracket.

A Roth IRA conversion can be worth it for a couple of reasons. First, it can get around the income caps that limit Roth conversions for higher-income taxpayers. Most taxpayers can contribute up to $6,000 to a Roth in 2021. But contribution limits are lower for higher-income taxpayers and, after a point, no Roth contributions are allowed at all.

For instance, in 2021 for married taxpayers filing jointly, allowable Roth contributions start being phased out at modified adjusted gross income (MAGI) levels of $198,000. Above $208,000 in MAGI, taxpayers can’t make Roth contributions.

However, there are no limits on conversions. A taxpayer with a pre-tax IRA can convert any amount of funds in a year to a Roth IRA.

Roth IRAs also are exempt from required minimum distributions (RMDs). These mandatory withdrawals from retirement accounts begin at age 72 and can create a tax burden on affluent retirees. But Roth owners don’t have to make RMDs for as long as they live. This makes Roth IRAs particularly useful for leaving inheritances.

Keep in mind that where you plan to retire is another factor to consider when it comes to Roth IRA conversions. If you anticipate relocating post-retirement to a state with high income taxes, a conversion likely makes more sense than if you are retiring to a state with low or no state income tax.

Benefits of Conversion After 60

Roth IRAs are popular with younger savers who anticipate being in higher tax brackets later in their working lives. However, they can also be useful for taxpayers over age 60. One reason is that taxpayers in their 60s may be earning less than in their peak years, so the income tax bite of a Roth IRA conversion is smaller.

For those with substantial retirement assets and who anticipate receiving pension benefits in addition to Social Security, the RMDs of a regular IRA can also put them in a higher tax bracket post-retirement. So converting to a Roth IRA now can, at the cost of paying some taxes today, reduce the post-retirement tax burden.

Drawbacks to Conversion After 60

Having to pay a large chunk of taxes today is the big disincentive to Roth conversion. Another potential drawback is that Roth accounts have to be open for five years to avoid paying taxes on withdrawals. After age 59.5, withdrawals aren’t subject to a 10% penalty that can be levied on early withdrawals. But the income taxes are still due even for those over 60.

There is a way around this. Roth IRA owners can avoid paying taxes on withdrawals if they wait five years after the conversion before withdrawing the converted funds. The same applies to any earnings on converted funds, except that in addition to having to pay taxes when withdrawing earnings before five years, Roth IRA owners also owe a penalty of 10% of the earnings they withdraw.

Roth IRA conversions aren’t recommended for all savers. For instance, many retirees will have lower incomes than when they were working. For them, it’s likely better to use a regular IRA and pay taxes when withdrawing funds, Similarly, Roth IRA conversions may not make much sense if a taxpayer intends to leave assets in a regular IRA to a charity.

Finally, the process of converting a regular IRA to a Roth IRA can’t be undone. A taxpayer who is not certain post-retirement income taxes will be lower than they are today might want to think twice about a conversion.

Bottom Line

For taxpayers who anticipate a higher tax rate post-retirement, converting a regular IRA to a Roth IRA after age 60 can help to lower their total tax burden over time. Roth IRA conversions allow earnings to grow tax-free and avoid the need to make required withdrawals that increase post-retirement tax costs. Roth IRA conversions come at the cost of having to pay taxes on converted funds now rather than later, however. Also, funds converted after age 60 have to be left in the account for five years before they can be withdrawn tax-free.

Tips on Retirement

  • Deciding whether or not to convert regular IRA assets to a Roth IRA calls for careful evaluation of your financial and tax situation. That's where a financial advisor can be invaluable. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors in your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

  • Use our free retirement calculator to get an estimate of how you're progressing toward your retirement goals.

Photo credit: ©iStock.com/Kameleon007

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Alberta Cree wrestler The Matriarch finds her peace inside the ring

    A storage space in north Edmonton opens up into a Monster Pro Wrestling training facility, complete with a wrestling ring. It's where, on a hot summer day, 36-year-old wrestler Sage Morin, The Matriarch, grapples with her opponent as he manages to twist out of a headlock. Wrestling has generally been a male-dominated sport, which is why The Matriarch often finds herself facing men. "Doesn't matter if you're a man or a woman. If you need to be taught a lesson, the Matriarch's the one to do it," M

  • B.C. teen wins Highland dancing world championship in Scotland

    A 17-year-old from British Columbia has won a world championship Highland dancing event in Scotland, the birthplace of the dance form. Annalise Lam, from the Brigadoon Dance Academy in Nanaimo, B.C., placed first in the junior championship at the Cowal Highland Gathering in Dunoon last Saturday. The teenager has been practising Highland dance for over a decade, and qualified for the event in Scotland after winning the Canadian championship in Regina in July. Lam beat Australian Morven Johnston a

  • Funeral for Ontario junior hockey captain who died after collapsing at tourney is set for Tuesday

    A funeral will be held on Tuesday for Eli Palfreyman, the Ayr Centennials captain who died this week during a pre-season junior hockey tournament in the southern Ontario community. Palfreyman, 20, of Cambridge was named captain of the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League (GOJHL) team last week. But on Tuesday night, he collapsed in the Cens' dressing room during the second intermission of a game against the Boston Jr. Bruins. He was rushed to hospital and later pronounced dead. A cause of death

  • Stampeders looking to return to winning ways against Elks in Labour Day Classic

    CALGARY — Jake Maier has redemption on his mind heading into Monday’s game between his Calgary Stampeders and the Edmonton Elks. After being on the losing end of a 32-20 decision to the Elks during the 2021 Labour Day Classic, the Calgary quarterback is hoping for a much better outcome this time around. “It’s a new year, new game, new opponent, new style,” said Maier, who earned the nod from coach Dave Dickenson as Calgary’s starting quarterback over Bo Levi Mitchell for the second straight game

  • Vancouver Canucks forward J.T. Miller takes pride in seven-year, US$56-million deal

    VANCOUVER — J.T. Miller didn't always feel like he was the kind of NHL player who could sign long-term contracts worth more than US$50 million. Last week, though, the 29-year-old centre joined an elite group, inking a seven-year, $56-million deal that will see him play for the Vancouver Canucks through 2029-30. "It’s something I didn’t really think I was capable of earning," Miller told reporters on a video call Tuesday. "I take a lot of pride in that. I don’t come from a whole lot, my family. I

  • Brandon Banks scores two fourth-quarter touchdowns in Labour Day return to Hamilton

    HAMILTON — Brandon Banks is still unbeaten on Labour Day. Banks scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to lead the Toronto Argonauts past the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 28-8 on a misty Monday afternoon. Banks improved to 8-0 in the annual Labour Day showdown between the two long-time rivals. Banks' first seven wins came with Hamilton, where he spent his first eight CFL seasons (2013-2021). The two teams didn't play in either 2013 or '20. But Banks, the CFL's outstanding player in 2019, and Hamilton mutua

  • Andreescu out of US Open after straight-sets loss to Garcia in third round

    NEW YORK — Canada's Bianca Andreescu has fallen out of the U.S. Open with a 6-3, 6-2 loss to France's Caroline Garcia in third-round play on Friday night. Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., kept it close early when she tied things up at 2-2 in the opening set, capped by a Garcia backhand forced error. Garcia then went on to win four of the next five games to win the set, with three of her four points in Game 9 coming from errors on Andreescu's part. In the second set, Andreescu was able to tie it u

  • Verstappen milks applause from Orange Army after win at home

    ZANDVOORT, Netherlands — Max Verstappen stood on his car to milk the applause as the 100,000-strong Orange Army engulfed their national hero in a sea of their favorite color after he won the Dutch Grand Prix on Sunday. A second straight win at the Zandvoort track by the seaside; a fourth straight win for the first time in his career and already a 30th overall; a 109-point lead with only seven races left. That orange wave is carrying him to a second straight world title. “It’s nice to see all the

  • Who should be feeling the heat entering the NHL season?

    There are a few NHLers facing especially high levels of pressure entering the 2022-23 campaign.

  • Canada's Taylor Pendrith and Corey Conners named to Presidents Cup international team

    TORONTO — As Taylor Pendrith struggled to recover from a fractured rib for four months, he had simple goals: get back to playing golf, keep his PGA Tour card to play again next season. Pendrith has far exceeded those modest targets, rocketing up the FedEx Cup standings in the final six tournaments of the season. That impressive stretch also led to him being named to the international team at the upcoming Presidents Cup on Tuesday. "Honestly, I feel like the last couple of months have gone very q

  • Lucy Li finishes strong to lead Dana Open, Henderson just four shots back

    SYLVANIA, Ohio (AP) — Lucy Li played with a lead for the first time on the LPGA Tour and the 19-year-old was up to the task Saturday, recovering from a sluggish start for a 4-under 67 and a one-shot lead in the Dana Open. Li was 2 over through seven holes and quickly fading from the picture at Highland Meadows when she responded with five birdies over the next 10 holes to regain the lead and set up a final round filled with possibilities. Lexi Thompson ran off three straight birdies late in the

  • Canada's women's 3x3 basketball team wins FIBA series stop in Montreal

    The Canadian women's 3x3 basketball team went undefeated en route to their third FIBA Women's Series title of the year on Saturday in Montreal. Canada defeated France's under-24 squad 19-18 in the final after the game was moved to an indoor venue following a 30-minute rain delay. The Canadians led 14-13 with 3:38 remaining when play stopped. Edmonton's Michelle Plouffe led Canada to five victories in the tournament with 30 points, while her twin sister Katherine finished with a game-high 12 poin

  • Canada to open world junior hockey championships against Czechs in Halifax

    HALIFAX — Canada's junior men's hockey team face Czechia to open its defence of its world championship gold medal on Boxing Day in Halifax. Hockey Canada and the International Ice Hockey Federation released the schedule on Tuesday for the tournament, Dec. 26 to Jan. 5 in Moncton and Halifax. Canada is in Group A in Halifax with Sweden, Czechia, who the Canadians beat in the 2022 semifinal, Germany and Austria. Finland, the defending silver medallists, open the tournament on Boxing Day against Sw

  • Oilers sign defenceman Ryan Murray to one-year, $750,000 contract

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have signed defenceman Ryan Murray to a one-year contract worth US$750,000. Murray appeared in 37 games for the Colorado Avalanche last season and recorded four assists. He did not appear in the playoffs for Colorado's run to a Stanley Cup title. The 28-year-old Regina native was selected by the Columbus Blue Jackets with the second overall pick in 2012 NHL draft. Murray has 128 career points (15 goals, 113 assists) and a defensive rating of plus-13 over 432 games

  • Move to Lions from Alouettes 'bittersweet' for QB Vernon Adams Jr.

    SURREY, B.C. — Quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. sees opportunity with the B.C. Lions, the team he joined via a trade last week. Requesting a move from the Montreal Alouettes, though, wasn’t easy. "It was definitely bittersweet because I've been there for seven years and it's like a second home almost," Adams said after his first practice with the Lions on Saturday. "The fans really embraced me, the city embraced me, I love the locker room there." B.C. acquired the veteran quarterback from Montreal f

  • Stampeders looking to return to winning ways against Elks in Labour Day Classic

    CALGARY — Jake Maier has redemption on his mind heading into Monday’s game between his Calgary Stampeders and the Edmonton Elks. After being on the losing end of a 32-20 decision to the Elks during the 2021 Labour Day Classic, the Calgary quarterback is hoping for a much better outcome this time around. “It’s a new year, new game, new opponent, new style,” said Maier, who earned the nod from coach Dave Dickenson as Calgary’s starting quarterback over Bo Levi Mitchell for the second straight game

  • Gaby Lopez birdies final 3 holes for 63 to win Dana Open

    SYLVANIA, Ohio (AP) — Gaby Lopez rallied from four shots behind Sunday and closed with three straight birdies for a 8-under 63 and a one-shot victory in the Dana Open. Lopez finished her big run with a 12-foot birdie putt on the par-5 18th at Highland Meadow, setting off a series of fist pumps, knowing it would keep her one shot ahead of Megan Khang. All that was left for the 28-year-old Mexican was to see if anyone could catch her. No one came particularly close, and Lopez had her third career

  • Oilers sign defenceman Ryan Murray to one-year, $750,000 contract

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have signed defenceman Ryan Murray to a one-year contract worth US$750,000. Murray appeared in 37 games for the Colorado Avalanche last season and recorded four assists. He did not appear in the playoffs for Colorado's run to a Stanley Cup title. The 28-year-old Regina native was selected by the Columbus Blue Jackets with the second overall pick in 2012 NHL draft. Murray has 128 career points (15 goals, 113 assists) and a defensive rating of plus-13 over 432 games

  • Flames' social media account roasts hecklers after showing support for Calgary Pride

    The Calgary Flames temporarily changed their social media profile pictures to support the LGBTQ+ community during Calgary Pride, pulling no punches in their replies to disapproving hecklers.

  • Oilers sign defenceman Ryan Murray to one-year, $750,000 contract

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have signed defenceman Ryan Murray to a one-year contract worth US$750,000. Murray appeared in 37 games for the Colorado Avalanche last season and recorded four assists. He did not appear in the playoffs for Colorado's run to a Stanley Cup title. The 28-year-old Regina native was selected by the Columbus Blue Jackets with the second overall pick in 2012 NHL draft. Murray has 128 career points (15 goals, 113 assists) and a defensive rating of plus-13 over 432 games