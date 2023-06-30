Converted barn with glorious gardens for sale in Cranleigh, Surrey

Knight Frank

Converted from a former barn and spread over one level, Lapscombe Lodge is a charming country house set high in the Surrey Hills.

Enjoying an elevated position on the upper slopes of Winterfold on the edge of Cranleigh, this four-bedroom, three-bathroom property with beautifully designed gardens has been described as 'the ultimate retreat'. It also offers new owners the opportunity to extend as per planning permission.

The house boasts an open-plan sitting/dining room with its own bar, a kitchen and breakfast room, a bedroom with an en-suite bathroom, and a further shower room. There's also a secondary building with its own sitting room, kitchenette, office and further bedrooms.



Landscaper designer Anthony Paul designed the garden to be a feast for the senses. Stretching to about 2.06 acres, features include flowing water, ornamental grasses, pretty planting and tranquil seating areas that were made with summer dining in mind. The sound of running water has always been soothing to the soul, and we imagine relaxing here is a real tonic.

Speaking about his design processes, Anthony says: 'A successful garden design carefully leads the eye through and towards the countryside beyond – I avoid any stiff hedges or strong barriers.

'I design my gardens to be comfortable and relaxing but also architecturally exciting. Particular attention is paid to hard surfaces – their forms and patterns are very carefully worked out and I always use natural materials or ceramics.'

The house is located in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and Great Landscape Value and as a result benefits from superb countryside with direct access to many miles of footpaths and bridleways. When you're not embarking on a weekend ramble, the nearby racing and golfing facilities are worth trying your hand at.

Lapscombe Lodge is currently on the market for £2,000,000 with Knight Frank.

